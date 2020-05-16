POLITICS

1-MIN READ

Yogi Govt Postpones NPR Exercise in UP Due to Coronavirus Lockdown

File Photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

File Photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The first phase of the NPR in Uttar Pradesh was scheduled to be carried out between May 16 and June 30.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad
  • News18
  • Last Updated: May 16, 2020, 1:07 PM IST
Lucknow: Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to postpone the National Population Register (NPR) work till further notice. The order to postpone the NPR 2021 work by the state government was given by Principal Secretary Jitendra Kumar to various district magistrates on May 15.

The first phase of the NPR in the state was scheduled to be carried out between May 16 and June 30. But with maximum manpower focused on fighting the pandemic, the first phase of this exercise has been postponed till further notice. Meanwhile, the tally for COVID-19 patients in UP has crossed 4,000 patients with 59 deaths.

The National Population Register (NPR) exercise was scheduled to be carried out in every state, except Assam, from April this year and was planned to be completed by September. The exercise was to be carried out along with the house listing phase of the census. The Union Cabinet in December last year had announced allocation of Rs 3,941.35 crore for updating the NPR.

It has been made mandatory for every resident of India to register in the NPR. This includes both Indian and foreign citizens. The objective is to create a database of every usual resident in the country. It is being prepared at the local (village/sub-town), sub-district, district, state and national level under provisions of the Citizenship Act 1955 and the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003. The data for National Population Register was first collected in 2010 by the then UPA government and it is to be done every 10 years.

