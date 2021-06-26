Yogi Govt to Build Ambedkar Center, on Lines with Mayawati's Memorial to Woo Dalits Ahead for UP Polls

In a bid to consolidate the Dalit votes ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party announced that it will build a memorial for BR Ambedkar in Lucknow.

It will be similar to the Ambedkar memorial built during the tenure of Mayawati. The Yogi Adityanath-led UP Cabinet approved the land for the memorial on Friday and the foundation stone is expected to be laid by President Ram Nath Kovind on June 29 at Lok Bhawan auditorium in Lucknow during his tour in the state

President Kovind is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of Ambedkar Cultural Center on June 29 at 11 am. CM Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel will also be present with him.

According to the plan, a 25-feet statue of Ambedkar will be installed in the Ambedkar Cultural Center. An auditorium with a capacity of 750 people, a library, a museum, a research center will also be built.

The proposal to build the memorial was made by the Cultural Department, which the state government mulled over and later approved to go ahead with the plan.

