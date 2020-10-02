Yogi Adityanath Govt Transfers Six IAS officers in UP as Nation Seethes over Hathras Gang-rape

The Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh transferred six IAS officers and appointed Navneet Sehgal as the new Additional Chief Secretary of the Information Department late on Thursday night. The move comes amid national outrage over the gang-rape and hasty cremation of the 20-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras.

Sehgal, who replaced ACS Awanish Kumar Awasthi, is one of the prominent IAS officers in the state and was earlier the principal secretary of Information during the Samajwadi Party’s tenure. Meanwhile, Awasthi will now be left with the affairs of Home, Visa/passport, Jail Administration, UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEDA), etc.

According to the transfer list, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Sanjay Prasad, has been given additional charge of the information department. Additional Chief Secretary of Social Welfare Manoj Kumar Singh has been sent to the Horticulture Department. Principal Secretary (Horticulture) Babu Lal Meena has been given additional charges of Social Welfare. Besides this, Saroj Kumar has been made MD Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam and special secretary (Technical education).

Sehgal is also handling the responsibility of MSME, Khadi Village Industries, Export promotion. During the Bahujan Samaj Party’s government, he was in the list of able officers. He has also won accolades for making significant contributions to the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme under the current dispensation.

On Thursday evening, Hathras District Magistrate Praveen Laxkar was caught on camera issuing a veiled "threat" to the rape victim's father as he asked him to comply with the government. The video was shared by Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala.

The family of the victim, who succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital after she was allegedly gang-raped in Hathras, also alleged they were being pressured by the district administration against repeatedly changing their statement. The father of the woman said he was being pressured by government officials and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.