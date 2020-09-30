'Yogi Govt Trying to Save Hathras Accused, Which Hindu Rituals Allow Cremation at Night': SP

Samajwadi Party attacked the Yogi Adityanath government in the state over the late night cremation of Hathras gangrape victim and alleged that the government was trying to save the accused by doing so. In the wake of the brutal rape and murder of a Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, the Samajwadi Party took on the BJP government for its "failure" to provide a safe environment for the females in the state.

Speaking to the media in Unnao, on Wednesday, Samajwadi Party MLC and spokesperson Sunil Singh Sajan lashed out at the state government saying, "How do you think our daughters will become safe in Uttar Pradesh when incidents like Hathras will take place. We all saw how a Dalit girl was raped, her tongue was cut and her spine and neck were broken but the police didn’t register a case of rape from September 14 to September 22. We want to know why the Yogi Adityanath government is trying to save the culprits?"

"The history of this government has not been very good, two incidents from Unnao are examples of this. We all know on which side the government was in the Makhi incident when Kuldeep Singh Sengar was accused of rape. In another incident from Unnao (Bhagwantnagar) we all know on which side the government was standing. In Shahjahanpur, the government took side of Chinmayanand and in Hathras also, the government seems to be standing with the four culprits. The government was not able to provide safety and security to the girl while she was alive and when she passed away, the administration forcibly cremated her body at 3am in the night," he said.

"I have said this today morning and I am saying it again, either Yogi Adityanath is not a Hindu or someone else is running the government. Which Hindu ritual asks you to cremate a body at night? The body was cremated secretly so that the Court could not order a post mortem again. The family kept begging and crying, her mother kept crying to see her daughter’s face for one last time but she was not allowed," said Sajan.

The body of the victim, who died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on Tuesday, was cremated by the police and district administration of Hathras around 3 am on Wednesday against the wishes of her family. The woman’s family members said the police forcibly performed the last rites even though they wanted to bring her body home one last time and cremate her in the morning as per the customs.

The victim had died two weeks after she was brutalised allegedly by four upper caste men while helping her mother in the fields. She had suffered multiple fractures, paralysis and a gash in her tongue during the horrific assault.

Bhuri Singh, the uncle of the deceased, told News18 that police pressured relatives to perform the last rites in the middle of the night. "The parents and brothers of the victim were not present on the spot, they were in Delhi and did not even arrive by the time the body reached the village. When we asked them not to perform the last rites at night and wait for the family, the police said that if you do not do it, we will do it ourselves," he said.

Meanwhile, district magistrate of Hathras has denied the allegations saying, "The allegations that the funeral was done without family’s consent are wrong. The father and brother gave their consent to conduct the funeral at night. Family members were present at the funeral. Vehicle carrying the victim's body was present at the village from 12.45am to 2.30am."