Yogi in Delhi: To Meet Amit Shah Today and PM Modi Tomorrow

After the recent visit of Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary BL Santosh and UP In-charge Radha Mohan Singh to Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be in Delhi on Thursday. As per information available, Adityanath is expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday around 11 am.

The UP CM is expected to reach Delhi by State plane. The CM’s visit to Delhi, after rumours of a cabinet rejig or a leadership change in UP ahead of polls has now once again caused uneasiness in political corridors.

However, earlier the BJP National Vice-President and Uttar Pradesh In-charge Radha Mohan Singh after meeting UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit in Lucknow had dismissed speculations over an imminent Cabinet reshuffle in the UP government.

He had said, “There is no such case. The Uttar Pradesh government and the organisation are moving very strongly. It is the most popular government in the country. Now a courtesy meeting is also to be held with the Speaker of the Assembly."

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in 2022. In such a situation, speculations were rife that a Cabinet reshuffle in the State would be possible and AK Sharma, who became MLC, could be given some major responsibilities in the Cabinet. Although the BJP officials are denying this possibility, rumours about the same have been still travelling in the political circles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here