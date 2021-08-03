'Yogi ji ko Thokna Aata Hai': BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj's Warning to Akhilesh Yadav

Unnao BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj, who is often in the headlines for his controversial remarks, has once again sparked a row. While reacting to Akhilesh Yadav’s statement that CM Yogi doesn’t know how to operate computer, the lawmaker issued a warning and asked SP president to beware of the chief minister.

“Akhilesh Yadav se keh do Yogi ji ko thokna aata hai, zara bach ke rahe, kahin unka number na aa jaye (Go tell Akhilesh that CM Yogi knows how to knock down people. Ask him to beware, or he may be next)," Maharaj said.

The BJP MP made the statement while attending a ceremony for the newly-elected members at Nirala Auditorium in Unnao. It was organised by Sadar MLA Pankaj Gupta, in which Panchayati Raj Minister Moti Singh was also present.

Sakshi Maharaj, while speaking to journalists further stated, “On Sunday, Home Minister Amit Shah had come to Lucknow. Shah had praised Yogi ji for two hours. The people of the state and the country should understand that they have never got and will never get such a wonderful prime minister and chief minister."

Strongly reacting to the statement, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria said, “The kind of derogatory language that Sakshi Maharaj has used for the national president of Samajwadi Party is highly condemnable. People of UP respect the culture and values, in 2022 people of UP will slap the BJP so hard with its votes that it will echo for years."

The verbal war between political parties has started in the state as nearly eight months are left for the 2022 state assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and political parties are in no mood to give up on any issue and target their rivals. The ruling BJP had won 312 seats in the 2017 UP assembly polls while the then incumbent Samajwadi Party had reduced to just 47 seats followed by BSP with 19 assembly seats.

