UP Polls: CM Yogi, Mayawati Lock Horns in Rare but Bitter Twitter Exchange Over Gorakhpur Monastery

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and BSP chief Mayawati locked horns on Twitter on Sunday, with the bitter exchange bordering on personal attacks.

While it was the former chief minister who launched an attack on Adityanath’s Gorakhpur monastery, the CM’s Twitter handle for his official website left no stone unturned in churning out shrill replies.

Mayawati addressed the all-important western UP vote bank in her tweets, saying the public in that part of the state was unaware that Yogi’s Gorakhpur monastery was “no less than a big bungalow”.

The BSP supremo tweeted: “1. Probably Western U.P. The public does not know that the monastery built by Yogi ji in Gorakhpur, where he resides most of the time, is no less than a big bungalow. It would have been better if I had told about this as well. 1/3”

1. शायद पश्चिमी यू.पी. की जनता को यह मालूम नहीं है कि गोरखपुर में योगी जी का बना मठ जहाँ वो अधिकांश निवास करते हैं, वो कोई बड़े बगंले से कम नहीं है। यदि इस बारे में भी यह बता देते तो बेहतर होता। 1/3— Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 23, 2022

She went on to say it would have been better if the CM, in his political campaigning, had mentioned the contribution of the BSP-led government in providing housing for the poor and landless.

“Also, it would have been better if the CM of UP, along with the praise of his government, had also mentioned the works related to the public interest of the BSP government because they should know that the cases of giving houses to the poor and land to the landless The record of the BSP government has been excellent. 2/3” (sic)

She went onto the explain the benefits provided under the Manyavar Shri Kanshi Ram Ji Shahari Garib Awas Yojana by her government, and said “more than one and a half lakh pucca houses” were provided in two phases.

She also said many families received benefits of the Sarvajan Hitaya Garib Housing Ownership Scheme, with land being provided to lakhs of landless families.

In a strong rebuttal, Adityanath reminded Mayawati of the time when she is said to have used a government-sanctioned aircraft to order expensive shoes. The Twitter handle of the CM’s official website tweeted: “On one hand, Chief Minister Shri @myogiadityanath ji Maharaj dedicated the government aircraft to protect the lives of the people of the state during the Corona period. On the other hand, sandals were ordered using the government plane, misusing state resources for personal splendour. The difference is clear!”

एक तरफ मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी महाराज ने कोरोना काल में सरकारी विमान को प्रदेशवासियों के जीवन की रक्षा हेतु समर्पित किया।वहीं, दूसरी तरफ व्यक्तिगत वैभव के लिए राजकीय संसाधनों का दुरुपयोग करते हुए सरकारी विमान से सैंडल मंगवाया गया था। फर्क साफ है! — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) January 23, 2022

But it was the random attack on the SP that seemed out of tune. The handle tweeted: “…and after waking up at 12 noon, rubbing eyes, the next promise of ‘Tamanchawadi Party’… Every child of UP will be sent to Australia for ‘higher education’ along with one of his ‘uncles’ through ‘jugaad’…”

…और दोपहर 12 बजे सोकर उठने के बाद आँखें मलते हुए 'तमंचावादी पार्टी' के #वायदे_आजम का अगला वायदा…'जुगाड़ लगाकर' यूपी के हर बच्चे को 'उच्च शिक्षा' के लिए उनके किसी 'अंकल' के साथ ऑस्ट्रेलिया भेजा जाएगा… — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) January 23, 2022

The attack, however, seemed to cool off with the CM handle’s last tweet. Mayawati was even invited to visit the Gorakhpur monastery. “Behen ji! The memories of saints and revolutionaries of the freedom movement have been preserved in Shri Gorakshapeeth, the Tapobhoomi of Baba Gorakhnath ji… This centre of social justice is working for the welfare of all. Come sometime, you will find peace.”

बहन जी!बाबा गोरखनाथ जी की तपोभूमि गोरखपुर स्थित श्री गोरक्षपीठ में ​ऋषियों-संतों एवं स्वतंत्रता आंदोलन के क्रांतिवीरों की स्मृतियों को संजोया गया है। हिन्दू देवी-देवताओं के मंदिर हैं। 'सामाजिक न्याय' का यह केन्द्र सबके कल्याण हेतु अहर्निश क्रियाशील है। कभी आइए, शांति मिलेगी। — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) January 23, 2022

The two politicians have rarely attacked each other in this manner before. But it looks like the proximity to the assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held next month, have charged up the political atmosphere.

The BJP has seldom targeted Mayawati, focusing all its energy on the Samajwadi Party. Even in the run-up to the polls, the CM has primarily jabbed and poked at the Akhilesh Yadav-led party.

The tweets against Mayawati indicate a new political move. It seems like the BJP is trying to amplify Mayawati’s presence ahead of the elections, as she has mostly remained low-key from the beginning. It may be a poll strategy by the saffron party, which is hopeful that Mayawati will do well in the upcoming polls especially so in western UP. If nothing else, a division of Muslim and Dalit votes could be highly favourable for the BJP and increase its chances of a win.

