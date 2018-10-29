Yogi Ministers Summoned at BJP Headquarters in Lucknow Amid Talks of Likely Cabinet Reshuffle Before Diwali

Amid speculations of a possible cabinet reshuffle before Diwali, the ministers of the Yogi Adityanath government have been summoned at the BJP headquarters and, sources say, they will be given responsibilities of the Lok Sabha constituencies ahead of the general elections next year.The BJP sources also suggest that role of cabinet ministers and senior party leaders will be determined for specific Lok Sabha constituencies at this key meeting.The BJP will be launching a three-day drive from November 2 in which ministers will accompany senior BJP leaders to at least two parliamentary constituencies and will be meeting booth level workers to push the activities for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, say sources.CM Yogi Adityanath, State BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey, BJP’s state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal and national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav, are expected to participate in this important meeting. However, leaders from the allies are not invited for this meeting.The BJP is also planning to launch a bike rally from November 17 in Uttar Pradesh.The bike rally is seen as a kick-off for the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls by the BJP in the state.“This mega bike-rally will be a turning point in the politics of Uttar Pradesh as lakhs of BJP workers will be taking out rallies in their respective constituencies. This will be known as Kamal Sandesh Bike rally and will set the tone for 2019 Lok Sabha Polls,” said BJP’s state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal.