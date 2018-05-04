'Yogi Should Build Mutt and Stay in Karnataka Forever': Akhilesh Slams UP CM After Dust Storm

CM को कर्नाटक का चुनाव प्रचार छोड़कर तुरंत यूपी वापस आना चाहिए था. जनता ने उन्हें अपने प्रदेश की समस्याओं के समाधान के लिए चुना है, नाकि कर्नाटक की राजनीति के लिए. इन हालातों में भी अगर वो वापस नहीं आते हैं, तो फिर वो हमेशा के लिए अपना मठ वहीं बना लें. @CMOfficeUP — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 3, 2018

Hours after Siddaramaiah took a jibe at CM Yogi over campaigning in Karnataka despite the devastating dust storm, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav said that if UP CM is not in state in such a condition, then he should build his mutt in Karnataka forever.“CM should immediately return to the state and leave Karnataka campaign. People have chosen him to address their woes and not for politics of Karnataka. If even in such conditions he does not come back, then he should build his mutt there forever,” SP chief tweeted.UP Congress Committee also raised questions over chief minister’s visit to the poll-bound state at a time when 73 people died in Uttar Pradesh, and the farmers were crying over destroyed crops.“BJP government in the state is not bothered about the people of the state anymore,” it said in a statement.Earlier on Thursday, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah tweeted, “At least 64 people have lost their lives due to a storm in Uttar Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. I am sorry your CM is needed here in Karnataka. I am sure he will return soon & attend to his work there.”At least 109 people have been killed since Wednesday evening in parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh after a high-intensity dust-storm damaged buildings and brought down trees and electric poles.Meanwhile, another dust storm may hit parts of UP and Rajasthan in the next 48 hours due to cyclonic circulation formation in the region, a MeT official said.The warning came even as the two north Indian states were reeling under the impact of a severe overnight dust storm that killed nearly 100 people and left a trail of destruction.Thirty-three deaths were reported from Rajasthan, while 73 deaths have been reported from Uttar Pradesh so far, including 36 in Agra district alone. Other districts affected were Bijnor, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Pilibhit, Firozabad, Chitrakoot, Muzaffarnagar, Rae Bareli and Unnao.