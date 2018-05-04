English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Yogi Should Build Mutt and Stay in Karnataka Forever': Akhilesh Slams UP CM After Dust Storm
UP Congress Committee also raised questions over chief minister’s visit to the poll-bound state at a time when 73 people died in Uttar Pradesh, and the farmers were crying over destroyed crops.
SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI file photo).
Lucknow: Hours after Siddaramaiah took a jibe at CM Yogi over campaigning in Karnataka despite the devastating dust storm, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav said that if UP CM is not in state in such a condition, then he should build his mutt in Karnataka forever.
“CM should immediately return to the state and leave Karnataka campaign. People have chosen him to address their woes and not for politics of Karnataka. If even in such conditions he does not come back, then he should build his mutt there forever,” SP chief tweeted.
UP Congress Committee also raised questions over chief minister’s visit to the poll-bound state at a time when 73 people died in Uttar Pradesh, and the farmers were crying over destroyed crops.
“BJP government in the state is not bothered about the people of the state anymore,” it said in a statement.
Earlier on Thursday, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah tweeted, “At least 64 people have lost their lives due to a storm in Uttar Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. I am sorry your CM is needed here in Karnataka. I am sure he will return soon & attend to his work there.”
At least 109 people have been killed since Wednesday evening in parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh after a high-intensity dust-storm damaged buildings and brought down trees and electric poles.
Meanwhile, another dust storm may hit parts of UP and Rajasthan in the next 48 hours due to cyclonic circulation formation in the region, a MeT official said.
The warning came even as the two north Indian states were reeling under the impact of a severe overnight dust storm that killed nearly 100 people and left a trail of destruction.
Thirty-three deaths were reported from Rajasthan, while 73 deaths have been reported from Uttar Pradesh so far, including 36 in Agra district alone. Other districts affected were Bijnor, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Pilibhit, Firozabad, Chitrakoot, Muzaffarnagar, Rae Bareli and Unnao.
Also Watch
“CM should immediately return to the state and leave Karnataka campaign. People have chosen him to address their woes and not for politics of Karnataka. If even in such conditions he does not come back, then he should build his mutt there forever,” SP chief tweeted.
CM को कर्नाटक का चुनाव प्रचार छोड़कर तुरंत यूपी वापस आना चाहिए था. जनता ने उन्हें अपने प्रदेश की समस्याओं के समाधान के लिए चुना है, नाकि कर्नाटक की राजनीति के लिए. इन हालातों में भी अगर वो वापस नहीं आते हैं, तो फिर वो हमेशा के लिए अपना मठ वहीं बना लें. @CMOfficeUP— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 3, 2018
UP Congress Committee also raised questions over chief minister’s visit to the poll-bound state at a time when 73 people died in Uttar Pradesh, and the farmers were crying over destroyed crops.
“BJP government in the state is not bothered about the people of the state anymore,” it said in a statement.
Earlier on Thursday, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah tweeted, “At least 64 people have lost their lives due to a storm in Uttar Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. I am sorry your CM is needed here in Karnataka. I am sure he will return soon & attend to his work there.”
At least 109 people have been killed since Wednesday evening in parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh after a high-intensity dust-storm damaged buildings and brought down trees and electric poles.
Meanwhile, another dust storm may hit parts of UP and Rajasthan in the next 48 hours due to cyclonic circulation formation in the region, a MeT official said.
The warning came even as the two north Indian states were reeling under the impact of a severe overnight dust storm that killed nearly 100 people and left a trail of destruction.
Thirty-three deaths were reported from Rajasthan, while 73 deaths have been reported from Uttar Pradesh so far, including 36 in Agra district alone. Other districts affected were Bijnor, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Pilibhit, Firozabad, Chitrakoot, Muzaffarnagar, Rae Bareli and Unnao.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Launched in India for Rs 1.50 Crore
- Steven Gerrard Unveiled as New Rangers Manager
- National Film Awards 2018: Why This Year's Winners Mark A Significant Breakthrough For Indian Cinema
- Brazil Gymnastics Coach Accused of Sexual Abuse
- Wenger Very Sad as Atletico Ruin His Arsenal Farewell