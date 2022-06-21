Yogi Takes Jibe at Azam Khan in Rampur, Says ‘Won’t Let the District Become ‘Den of Terror’ Again

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday lashed out at the Samajwadi Party, saying the BJP’s double-engine government has worked to liberate the poor from the land mafia, unlike the previous dispensation. In a veiled attack at SP MLA Azam Khan in his bastion Rampur, the CM said, “Inki rassi jal gayi par ainthan nahi gayi (They lost all their powers but still their attitude didn’t come down). BJP won’t let Rampur become a ‘den of terrorism’ again.”

The CM made the remarks while addressing public meetings in Bilaspur and Milak areas ahead of by-polls in support of BJP candidate Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi. “Earlier, land mafias used to encroach on land of the poor and often suppressed them. After coming to power, our government gave the land back to the poor and took action against such mafias and also took action against them.”

The CM said the BJP government took back about 640 hectares of land in Rampur from the land mafia and give it back to the poor.

Adityanath went on to say that the district has its own heritage, but some people lived in an attempt to destroy the heritage of Rampur. “If anyone will try to destroy its identity, then the public also knows well how to teach them a lesson. Today, no one can dare encroach on the land of the poor.”

Lambasting the SP for using the Rampuri Chaku for capturing the property of the poor, the CM said. “It is up to you to decide whom to give the Rampuri knife. In the hands of good people, it would be used to protect the poor and downtrodden, but wrong people will misuse it for looting, and capturing the properties of the public.”

Comparing his government with the previous regimes, Yogi said, “Fark saaf hai. (The difference is crystal clear). During the Samajwadi Party government, those accused in riots were called and honoured at the CM’s residence. (But) After 2017, students are felicitated and Gurbani is recited at the CM’s residence. We are also organising ‘Bal Diwas’…”

Highlighting the works done by his government during the Covid-19 pandemic, the CM maintained that the ‘double-engine sarkar’ under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided free rations, free treatment and free vaccines to the people. “We don’t create problems. Rather, we solve them. This is the reason India is being respected at the global level,” he remarked.

Yogi accuses opposition of misleading youth on Agnipath scheme

Adityanath also accused the opposition parties of hatching a conspiracy and misleading the youth on the new Agnipath military recruitment scheme. The CM appealed to the youth not to be misled by the opposition’s propaganda against the new scheme which, he claimed, is in their interest and the nation’s favour.

Adityanath also made an announcement that the Bilaspur Sugar mill will soon be modernised as the government has already given the approval.

Making reference to the Rampur ODOP, the CM said, “The artisans here have given the patchwork, applique work a global recognition.”

Speaking at the Milakh assembly constituency, the CM appreciated the villagers for ‘Amrit Sarovar’ developed with the help of the people and the Gram Panchayat. The CM said that the dirty pond was earlier a symbol of the thinking of the Samajwadi Party, and today’s ‘Amrit Sarovar’ reflects the thinking of the BJP.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.