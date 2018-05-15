GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Yogi's Campaign Results in Leads in 33 Seats for BJP, Blunts Siddaramaiah's Kannada Pride Remark

Relying on Yogi's hardline Hindutva image is not new to BJP. He was extensively put to use during the Gujrat elections and before that in Kerala when the BJP and the RSS were engaged in a political show of strength with ruling Left Front.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:May 15, 2018, 2:21 PM IST
File photo of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.
Lucknow: It was Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah who had started the insider versus outsider debate and raked up Kannada pride when he accused BJP of "importing north India leaders" like UP CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi to campaign in the state. Little did he know at the time that Yogi's campaign would prove costly for him.

"BJP Karnataka by waiting for north Indian imports like PM Modi and UP CM Adityanath Yogi Adityanath is admitting that they have no leaders in the state," Siddaramaiah had tweeted.

As it turns out, the 33 seats on which Yogi Adityanath had campaigned seem to be going in the kitty of BJP.

BJP decided to bank on Yogi following his religious appeal.

The Nath sect which Yogi represents is also seen as a reform movement within Hinduism. It is part of Shaivism. Nath movement is also anti-Brahminical and against caste oppression.

Being a religious leader Yogi has a personal connect with some of the top leaders of Lingayat community. BJP hoped that with this background Yogi will have a far larger appeal than others in the state and the results seem to agree with that assessment.

During his campaign for BJP in Karnataka, Yogi toured Sirsi, Sagar, Balehonru, Belur, Honahalli, Haliyala, Mudebihala, Mudhol, Terdal and Dharwad, Bhalki, Humanabad, Gokak, Khanpur, Yamaknamradi and Belgaum Rural.

He also addressed meetings at Bindur, Bhatkal, Mudabidre, Virajpet, Suliya, Hirekeruru, Haspet, Attibele, Sahakarnagar, Indi, Chadachan along with holding a road show at Bantawal. Interetsingly, BJP is leading on all of these seats as of now.

Relying on Yogi's hardline Hindutva image is not new to BJP. He was extensively put to use during the Gujrat elections and before that in Kerala when the BJP and the RSS were engaged in a political show of strength with ruling Left Front.

| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
