Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

You and I Have Right to Ask Modi What Happened to His Development Model, Sharad Pawar Tells Voters

The NCP chief said instead of talking about unemployment and plight of small traders, Modi was seeking votes in the name of country's forces.

News18.com

Updated:April 27, 2019, 9:24 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
You and I Have Right to Ask Modi What Happened to His Development Model, Sharad Pawar Tells Voters
File photo of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (PTI photo)
Loading...
Thane: NCP chief Sharad Pawar has said opposition parties and people have the right to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi what happened to the development model promised by him and the BJP.

He was addressing an election rally on Friday night for NCP candidate from Thane Anand Paranjpe.

“You and I have the right to ask PM what happened to his development model,” the NCP chief said.

Modi won the last Lok Sabha elections by promising Gujarat-like development model for the country, but in the last five years he did not say anything about unemployment and the plight of small traders, labourers, Dalits and tribals, Pawar said.

Instead, the prime minister was seeking votes in the name of country's security forces, he alleged.

On Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray's jibe that Pawar fled from the "field" (by deciding not to contest from Madha as announced earlier), the NCP chief said he had won 14 elections during his career, and Thackeray should contest and win at least one.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram