English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
You and I Have Right to Ask Modi What Happened to His Development Model, Sharad Pawar Tells Voters
The NCP chief said instead of talking about unemployment and plight of small traders, Modi was seeking votes in the name of country's forces.
File photo of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (PTI photo)
Loading...
Thane: NCP chief Sharad Pawar has said opposition parties and people have the right to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi what happened to the development model promised by him and the BJP.
He was addressing an election rally on Friday night for NCP candidate from Thane Anand Paranjpe.
“You and I have the right to ask PM what happened to his development model,” the NCP chief said.
Modi won the last Lok Sabha elections by promising Gujarat-like development model for the country, but in the last five years he did not say anything about unemployment and the plight of small traders, labourers, Dalits and tribals, Pawar said.
Instead, the prime minister was seeking votes in the name of country's security forces, he alleged.
On Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray's jibe that Pawar fled from the "field" (by deciding not to contest from Madha as announced earlier), the NCP chief said he had won 14 elections during his career, and Thackeray should contest and win at least one.
He was addressing an election rally on Friday night for NCP candidate from Thane Anand Paranjpe.
“You and I have the right to ask PM what happened to his development model,” the NCP chief said.
Modi won the last Lok Sabha elections by promising Gujarat-like development model for the country, but in the last five years he did not say anything about unemployment and the plight of small traders, labourers, Dalits and tribals, Pawar said.
Instead, the prime minister was seeking votes in the name of country's security forces, he alleged.
On Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray's jibe that Pawar fled from the "field" (by deciding not to contest from Madha as announced earlier), the NCP chief said he had won 14 elections during his career, and Thackeray should contest and win at least one.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
-
Friday 26 April , 2019
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
Friday 26 April , 2019 Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Teacher's Avengers Endgame Spoiler Warning to Students is Breaking the Internet
- Fan Favorites to Face Death in the Upcoming Episode of Game of Thrones
- I Fell Apart, Says Sameera Reddy on Post-Pregnancy Weight
- Sony WH-XB700 headphones Review: Still Feeling The Bass, But Not Ignoring Everything Else
- Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results