English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
'You Can Remove Our Names': Amit Shah Gives an 'Option' to Naveen Patnaik for Enforcing Centre's Schemes
Amit Shah said that the Odisha CM had not implemented Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the state as he fears that it will increase PM Modi's popularity.
File photo of BJP chief Amit Shah.
Loading...
Puri: BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday projected his party as the champion of tribals, saying the Narendra Modi government has raised budgetary allocation for their welfare to Rs 50,000 crore from Rs 30,700 crore made during by the Congress-led UPA dispensation.
Addressing the valedictory session of the national convention of the BJP's ST Morcha here, Shah lashed out at the previous UPA government accusing it of having neglected the tribal people.
Noting that a separate ministry for tribal affairs was started by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, the BJP chief said the party-led government has floated the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) with huge funds for the development and welfare of tribals living in mineral-rich areas.
The funds under the DMF are being utilised by various states where mining activities are affecting the people and environment, he said.
The BJP chief also attacked Naveen Patnaik for not implementing schemes by the central government. "If you want, you can remove our names from the scheme but why are you troubling the poor people of Odisha?" he said.
He further said that the Odisha CM had not implemented the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the state as he fears that it will increase PM Modi's popularity.
Shah's visit to this seaside pilgrim town is seen as an exercise to woo tribals, who constitute around one fourth of Odisha's population, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections.
This was the BJP chief's second visit in five days as he had held a rally in Salepur in Cuttack district on January 29. The BJP's love and respect for tribals is evident from the fact that the party has the maximum number of tribal MPs in Lok Sabha. Of the 32 tribal members in the lower house of Parliament, 28 belong to the BJP, he said.
The BJP president also slammed the BJD government in Odisha accusing it of having neglected the tribals in the state and failing to utilise the DMF funds for the welfare and development of people in areas hit by mining activities.
"The BJD government is like a fused transformer. It needs to be changed for the state's progress," he said.
(With inputs from PTI)
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Addressing the valedictory session of the national convention of the BJP's ST Morcha here, Shah lashed out at the previous UPA government accusing it of having neglected the tribal people.
Noting that a separate ministry for tribal affairs was started by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, the BJP chief said the party-led government has floated the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) with huge funds for the development and welfare of tribals living in mineral-rich areas.
The funds under the DMF are being utilised by various states where mining activities are affecting the people and environment, he said.
The BJP chief also attacked Naveen Patnaik for not implementing schemes by the central government. "If you want, you can remove our names from the scheme but why are you troubling the poor people of Odisha?" he said.
He further said that the Odisha CM had not implemented the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the state as he fears that it will increase PM Modi's popularity.
Shah's visit to this seaside pilgrim town is seen as an exercise to woo tribals, who constitute around one fourth of Odisha's population, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections.
This was the BJP chief's second visit in five days as he had held a rally in Salepur in Cuttack district on January 29. The BJP's love and respect for tribals is evident from the fact that the party has the maximum number of tribal MPs in Lok Sabha. Of the 32 tribal members in the lower house of Parliament, 28 belong to the BJP, he said.
The BJP president also slammed the BJD government in Odisha accusing it of having neglected the tribals in the state and failing to utilise the DMF funds for the welfare and development of people in areas hit by mining activities.
"The BJD government is like a fused transformer. It needs to be changed for the state's progress," he said.
(With inputs from PTI)
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Manikarnika, URI Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Film Emerges the Winner
- Research Analysing Data From 1 Million Spotify Users Tries to Make Sense of Emotions And Music
- After Break-up with Himansh Kohli, Neha Kakkar Releases Her Version of 'Tera Ghata'
- Bajaj Dominar Becomes First Indian Motorcycle to Reach Antarctica
- Polar Vortex: US Woman's Wet Hair Instantly Freezes into 'Cool' Hairdo, Video Goes Viral
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results