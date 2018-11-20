You Cannot Treat Ayyappa Devotees Like Gulag Inmates: Amit Shah's Fresh Attack on Pinarayi Vijayan
BJP chief Amit Shah said the Kerala government was trying to “crush” people’s faith but the saffron party was “firmly with the devotees”.
File photo of BJP president Amit Shah.
Shah added that the Kerala government was trying to “crush” people’s faith but the saffron party was “firmly with the devotees”.
“The way Pinarayi Vijayan’s govt is handling the sensitive issue of Sabarimala is disappointing. Kerala police is treating young girls, mothers and aged inhumanly, forcing them to take the arduous pilgrimage, without even basic facilities like food, water, shelter & clean toilets,” Shah tweeted.
The way Pinarayi Vijayan’s govt is handling the sensitive issue of Sabarimala is disappointing. Kerala police is treating young girls, mothers and aged inhumanly, forcing them to take the arduous pilgrimage, without even basic facilities like food, water, shelter & clean toilets.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 20, 2018
If several reports of flushing resting places for devotees and them having to spend nights next to pig droppings & dustbin are true, then Pinarayi Vijayan must realize that he can’t treat Ayyappa devotees like inmates of Gulag. We won't let LDF crush people's faith with impunity.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 20, 2018
If Pinarayi Vijayan thinks he can rise against people’s movement to preserve Sabarimala by arresting K Surendran, our Thrissur District President and 6 others, then he is mistaken. We stand firmly with every Ayyappa devotee, who holds the Sabarimala tradition close to his heart.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 20, 2018
The temple complex and nearby areas had witnessed protests by devotees, when it was opened for monthly puja for eight days in October and early this month, against the LDF government's decision to implement the apex court verdict allowing women in the previously banned 10-50 age group to pray at the shrine.
Unprecedented restrictions were enforced for the devotees in view of the frenzied protests witnessed when the shrine opened briefly last month and early this month when at least a dozen women in the 10-50 age group were prevented from entering the shrine.
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Twitter Boss Jack Dorsey's 'Smash Brahmanical Patriarchy' Placard Ticks Off Twitterati
- Ahead of Avengers 4, Marvel Reveals the Official Timeline of MCU
- Samsung Galaxy A9 With Four Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications And More
- Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ Wedding Venue
- LPG As Good As CNG In Curbing Pollution: Auto LPG Suppliers To PM Narendra Modi