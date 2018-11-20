GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

You Cannot Treat Ayyappa Devotees Like Gulag Inmates: Amit Shah's Fresh Attack on Pinarayi Vijayan

BJP chief Amit Shah said the Kerala government was trying to “crush” people’s faith but the saffron party was “firmly with the devotees”.

News18.com

Updated:November 20, 2018, 9:59 AM IST
File photo of BJP president Amit Shah.
New Delhi: BJP chief Amit Shah on Tuesday accused Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of treating devotees headed to the Sabarimala temple as “Gulag inmates”, saying pilgrims were being forced to spend nights “next to pig droppings and dustbins”.

Shah added that the Kerala government was trying to “crush” people’s faith but the saffron party was “firmly with the devotees”.

“The way Pinarayi Vijayan’s govt is handling the sensitive issue of Sabarimala is disappointing. Kerala police is treating young girls, mothers and aged inhumanly, forcing them to take the arduous pilgrimage, without even basic facilities like food, water, shelter & clean toilets,” Shah tweeted.







The temple complex and nearby areas had witnessed protests by devotees, when it was opened for monthly puja for eight days in October and early this month, against the LDF government's decision to implement the apex court verdict allowing women in the previously banned 10-50 age group to pray at the shrine.

Unprecedented restrictions were enforced for the devotees in view of the frenzied protests witnessed when the shrine opened briefly last month and early this month when at least a dozen women in the 10-50 age group were prevented from entering the shrine.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
