You Can’t Control AP if Anything Bad Happens to Me, Chandrababu Naidu Warns CM Jagan Reddy

Former Andhra Chief Minister Naidu accused lawlessness and anarchy in the state and charged CM Jagan Reddy of letting the accused go scot-free.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18.com

Updated:July 6, 2019, 1:05 PM IST
File photo of TDP president and former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu.
Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged Andhra Pradesh government is not providing adequate security to him and warned that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy won’t be able to control the law and order situation if anything bad happens to him.

Naidu, who visited the kin of a party worker killed herself after allegedly being assaulted during a fight between YSR Congress Party and Telugu Desam Party workers, said Jagan government has deliberately cut down security to him and his family members when he was abroad. “If anything happens to me, no one can control the state as people will revolt against the government. The entire state of Andhra Pradesh will rattle and shake like anything. The YSRCP government is not providing me security,” Naidu alleged.

The former Andhra Chief Minister who accused lawlessness and anarchy in the state, charged CM Jagan Reddy of letting the accused go scot-free. Naidu further accused the state DGP has not accepted the complaint over the incident.

TDP worker Padma in Rudramambapuram village in Prakasam district was stripped and assaulted after a fight with alleged YSRCP workers. Naidu accused the miscreants dragged her to the road and kicked her repeatedly besides capturing the video of the incident.​

