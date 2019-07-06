You Can’t Control AP if Anything Bad Happens to Me, Chandrababu Naidu Warns CM Jagan Reddy
Former Andhra Chief Minister Naidu accused lawlessness and anarchy in the state and charged CM Jagan Reddy of letting the accused go scot-free.
File photo of TDP president and former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu.
Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged Andhra Pradesh government is not providing adequate security to him and warned that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy won’t be able to control the law and order situation if anything bad happens to him.
Naidu, who visited the kin of a party worker killed herself after allegedly being assaulted during a fight between YSR Congress Party and Telugu Desam Party workers, said Jagan government has deliberately cut down security to him and his family members when he was abroad. “If anything happens to me, no one can control the state as people will revolt against the government. The entire state of Andhra Pradesh will rattle and shake like anything. The YSRCP government is not providing me security,” Naidu alleged.
The former Andhra Chief Minister who accused lawlessness and anarchy in the state, charged CM Jagan Reddy of letting the accused go scot-free. Naidu further accused the state DGP has not accepted the complaint over the incident.
TDP worker Padma in Rudramambapuram village in Prakasam district was stripped and assaulted after a fight with alleged YSRCP workers. Naidu accused the miscreants dragged her to the road and kicked her repeatedly besides capturing the video of the incident.
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Key Highlights For The Rural Sector
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | NSIL Incorporated To Tap Benefits Of ISRO: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Nirmala Sitharaman Foregoes Briefcase, Holds Budget Document Wrapped In Red Cloth
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cricket World Cup 2019: Shaheen Afridi Enters Record Books with Scintillating Spell at Lord’s
- South Africa vs Australia: World Cup Over, Proteas Return to Imperfect World
- After Instagram’s #BottleCapChallenge, TikTok Users Have Found a New Anthem: #CycleohCycle
- Miniature Brains Will Help in Combating Brain Diseases, Say Scientists
- PM Modi Terms Union Budget 2019 ‘Green Budget’ as Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Benefits on EVs
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s