You Can't Find Wifi if Your Phone is Switched Off, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia tells Amit Shah

In a dig, Manish Sisodia said it is sad that Amit Shah's mobile battery got discharged and asked if the battery of Home Minister's phone gets discharged, how will the country function?

IANS

Updated:January 24, 2020, 7:55 PM IST
Manish Sisodia
File photo of Deputy Delhi CM Manish Sisodia.

New Delhi: A day after Amit Shah said his phone got discharged but he could not avail Wifi in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the former BJP chief should keep his phone charged with the free electricity provided by the AAP government as Wifi cannot be used if the phone is off.

Speaking to the media, Sisodia said the Delhi government is not just giving free Wifi but also free electricity up to 200 units.

In a dig, he said it is sad that Shah's mobile battery got discharged and asked if the battery of Home Minister's phone gets discharged, how will the country function?

"Our government is giving electricity free up to 200 units, please keep your phone charged. You cannot find Wifi with your phone off. The Delhi elections results can be anything, but please keep your phone charged," Sisodia said.

Earlier in the day, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had also reacted on Shah's claim that his mobile phone's battery ran out but he failed to find free WiFi in the city.

Kejriwal said not only internet but free battery charging has also been made available to the people of Delhi.​

