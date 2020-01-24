You Can't Find Wifi if Your Phone is Switched Off, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia tells Amit Shah
In a dig, Manish Sisodia said it is sad that Amit Shah's mobile battery got discharged and asked if the battery of Home Minister's phone gets discharged, how will the country function?
File photo of Deputy Delhi CM Manish Sisodia.
New Delhi: A day after Amit Shah said his phone got discharged but he could not avail Wifi in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the former BJP chief should keep his phone charged with the free electricity provided by the AAP government as Wifi cannot be used if the phone is off.
Speaking to the media, Sisodia said the Delhi government is not just giving free Wifi but also free electricity up to 200 units.
In a dig, he said it is sad that Shah's mobile battery got discharged and asked if the battery of Home Minister's phone gets discharged, how will the country function?
"Our government is giving electricity free up to 200 units, please keep your phone charged. You cannot find Wifi with your phone off. The Delhi elections results can be anything, but please keep your phone charged," Sisodia said.
Earlier in the day, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had also reacted on Shah's claim that his mobile phone's battery ran out but he failed to find free WiFi in the city.
Kejriwal said not only internet but free battery charging has also been made available to the people of Delhi.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Panga Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut Delivers A Pitch-perfect Performance
- Aditya Roy Kapur Denies Link Up and Marriage Rumours with Model Diva Dhawan
- Parineeti Chopra Relaxes on Her Maldives Holiday, See Pics
- Kia Carnival First Drive Review: The Premium MPV India Deserved for Long
- Apple Watch Heart Rate Monitor Detects Another Undiagnosed AFib Case