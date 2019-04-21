English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'You Have a Lot to Learn from Our Party': Mayawati's 'Advice' to SP Workers
Mayawati was reportedly upset after workers of the Akhilesh Yadav-led party raised slogans during her speech at a campaign rally in UP’s Firozabad.
File photo of BSP chief Mayawati.
Loading...
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday said workers of her ally Samajwadi Party had a “lot to learn from the BSP”. Mayawati was reportedly upset after workers of the Akhilesh Yadav-led party raised slogans during her speech at a campaign rally in UP’s Firozabad.
“The way you people shout in the middle of a speech... I think you should learn something from the Bahujan Samaj Party workers. The Samajwadi workers have a lot to learn,” she said.
The former UP chief minister has stitched together an alliance with the SP and Ajit Singh’s Rashtriya Lok Dal for the national elections to halt the BJP juggernaut. The joint rally was held a day after a historic event saw the coming together of the BSP chief and her once arch-rival Mulayam Singh Yadav in Mainpuri.
Mayawati, who mentioned the guesthouse incident during her speech to canvass for Yadav, praised him for being the “real leader of backwards unlike Prime Minister Narendra Modi”. The SP patriarch, in turn, asked his workers to respect the BSP chief, saying she had stood by them at all times.
The alliance has often come under attack for being a pact of convenience, with PM Modi terming the friendship of SP and BSP ‘farzi’ (fake) and saying that the alliance will fall apart the day Lok Sabha election results are announced.
"You all remember the friendship that was struck during the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh which came to an end with the announcement of results and turned into rivalry,” he said in Etah referring to the understanding in 2017 between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party. “Now another friendship has emerged which is set to expire on May 23. On that day, the aunt and nephew combo will mark the beginning of part 2 of their rivalry,” he added.
“The way you people shout in the middle of a speech... I think you should learn something from the Bahujan Samaj Party workers. The Samajwadi workers have a lot to learn,” she said.
#WATCH BSP Chief Mayawati in joint SP-BSP-RLD rally in Firozabad earlier today: Aaplog ye jo beech mein, jo naarebaazi lagate hain, halla karte hain, aaplogon ko thoda BSP ke logon se sikhna chahiye.......Samajwadi Party ke logon ko bhi bahut kuch sikhne ki zaroorat hai abhi pic.twitter.com/EWfknhWo21— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) 20 April 2019
The former UP chief minister has stitched together an alliance with the SP and Ajit Singh’s Rashtriya Lok Dal for the national elections to halt the BJP juggernaut. The joint rally was held a day after a historic event saw the coming together of the BSP chief and her once arch-rival Mulayam Singh Yadav in Mainpuri.
Mayawati, who mentioned the guesthouse incident during her speech to canvass for Yadav, praised him for being the “real leader of backwards unlike Prime Minister Narendra Modi”. The SP patriarch, in turn, asked his workers to respect the BSP chief, saying she had stood by them at all times.
The alliance has often come under attack for being a pact of convenience, with PM Modi terming the friendship of SP and BSP ‘farzi’ (fake) and saying that the alliance will fall apart the day Lok Sabha election results are announced.
"You all remember the friendship that was struck during the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh which came to an end with the announcement of results and turned into rivalry,” he said in Etah referring to the understanding in 2017 between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party. “Now another friendship has emerged which is set to expire on May 23. On that day, the aunt and nephew combo will mark the beginning of part 2 of their rivalry,” he added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
Friday 19 April , 2019 Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch Bharat's Journey Come to Life As Salman Khan Shares This Stunning Motion Poster
- Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
- Premier League: Manchester City Back on Top of Table After Revenge Win Over Tottenham
- Comedian Kunal Kamra Could be Sued By BSE for Photoshopping Picture of Iconic Building
- PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update: Here Are The Top 5 Brand New Elements in The Game
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results