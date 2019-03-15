English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
You May Have no Dearth of Admirers, But I Won't be Among Them: Shatrughan Sinha on Modi
Sinha has repeatedly asserted he would seek a re-election from the Patna Sahib seat though it may be as a candidate of a different party.
File photo of Shatrughan Sinha. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Patna: Shatrughan Sinha on Friday hinted he would not be working under Narendra Modi anymore, tweeting an Urdu verse that implied the Prime Minister may not have dearth of admirers but the dissident BJP leader would not be one of them.
Sinha has on multiple occasions expressed his unhappiness with the Prime Minister and the BJP leadership and his Friday tweet made it clear he might soon quit the party he has been associated with nearly two decades now.
"Mohabbat karne wale kam na honge, teri mehfil mein lekin ham na honge (you may perhaps have no dearth of admirers, but I would not be among them)," the Patna Sahib MP tweeted.
Though he did not mention Prime Minister Modi in his tweets, the wordings made it clear who he was referring too.
In his tweets, Sinha often refers to the Prime Minister as "sir".
"Sir, the Nation respects you, but the only thing the leadership lacks is credibility & trust factor. Leadership jo kar rahi hai aur kah rahi hai kya log uspe vishwas kar rahe hain, shayad nahin (Do the people trust what the leadership is saying and doing? Perhaps not)," the actor-turned politician wrote.
He said, "Any way it all seems to be too little and too late. Promises made in the past are still to be fulfilled. Hope, wish and pray that- Mohabbat karne wale kam na honge (shayad), teri mehfil mein lekin ham na honge."
Associated with the BJP since the 1990s, Sinha fell out with the party's leadership in the recent past, complaining it has become a "one-man show and two-man army"— a reference apparently to the Prime Minister and his trusted aide and party president Amit Shah.
Sinha has repeatedly asserted he would seek a re-election from the Patna Sahib seat though it may be as a candidate of a different party.
"Location will be the same, situation may be different," the 72-year-old leader has said in the past.
Sinha had served as a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and is serving his second consecutive term as MP from Patna Sahib.
He has also indicated that an announcement on which of the opposition parties he will be joining was likely next week.
Speculations are rife that the opposition "Mahagathbandhan" in the state, led by the RJD and the Congress, will field him from the Patna Sahib seat.
Sinha has on multiple occasions expressed his unhappiness with the Prime Minister and the BJP leadership and his Friday tweet made it clear he might soon quit the party he has been associated with nearly two decades now.
"Mohabbat karne wale kam na honge, teri mehfil mein lekin ham na honge (you may perhaps have no dearth of admirers, but I would not be among them)," the Patna Sahib MP tweeted.
Though he did not mention Prime Minister Modi in his tweets, the wordings made it clear who he was referring too.
In his tweets, Sinha often refers to the Prime Minister as "sir".
"Sir, the Nation respects you, but the only thing the leadership lacks is credibility & trust factor. Leadership jo kar rahi hai aur kah rahi hai kya log uspe vishwas kar rahe hain, shayad nahin (Do the people trust what the leadership is saying and doing? Perhaps not)," the actor-turned politician wrote.
He said, "Any way it all seems to be too little and too late. Promises made in the past are still to be fulfilled. Hope, wish and pray that- Mohabbat karne wale kam na honge (shayad), teri mehfil mein lekin ham na honge."
Associated with the BJP since the 1990s, Sinha fell out with the party's leadership in the recent past, complaining it has become a "one-man show and two-man army"— a reference apparently to the Prime Minister and his trusted aide and party president Amit Shah.
Sinha has repeatedly asserted he would seek a re-election from the Patna Sahib seat though it may be as a candidate of a different party.
"Location will be the same, situation may be different," the 72-year-old leader has said in the past.
Sinha had served as a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and is serving his second consecutive term as MP from Patna Sahib.
He has also indicated that an announcement on which of the opposition parties he will be joining was likely next week.
Speculations are rife that the opposition "Mahagathbandhan" in the state, led by the RJD and the Congress, will field him from the Patna Sahib seat.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
-
Saturday 09 March , 2019
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Saturday 09 March , 2019 War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Reel Movie Awards 2019: Rehashing Songs Is a Fad That Should Go Away, Says Amit Trivedi
- Hard Day's Work: Politicians Teach Us That Any Time is a Good Time to Sleep
- Superwoman Lilly Singh Becomes First Indian Woman to Host Late Night Show
- 2019 Ford Figo Launched in India for Rs 5.15 Lakh, Gets Additional Top-Spec Blu Variant
- Students Across India Skip School in Support of Global Protest Demanding Climate Change Action
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results