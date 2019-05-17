'You Might as Well Have Voted for Amitabh Bachchan as PM': Priyanka Gandhi's 'Filmy' Dig at Modi

Congress’ eastern UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi an “actor”, saying voters might as well have chosen superstar Amitabh Bachchan in his place.Priyanka Gandhi, who was speaking to her supporters during an election rally in UP’s Mirzapur on the last day of campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls, said: “Ab aap samajh lijiye ke apne duniye ke sabse bade abhineta ko apna PM bana diya hai, is se accha toh aap Amitabh Bachchan ko hi bana dete, karna toh kisi ne kuch nahi tha aapke liye (You chose the world’s biggest actor as your prime minister. You might as well have voted for Amitabh Bachchan, given that neither had to do anything for you.)”She added, “In Kisan Samman Yojna, this government wants to give you 6000 rupees per year. You know in a family of 10 people this will be one rupee per person. This is what our PM has given for our farmers and then they call it Kisan Samman Yojna, isn’t it Kisan Apman Yojna?”Priyanka Gandhi also stepped up her attack on demonetisation, saying: “During note ban, did you see any BJP leader standing in line? The stray cattle menace is bothering our farmers but do these so called ‘Chowkidars’ come to help you? The income of our farmers is halved instead of getting doubled as promised by the BJP government. More than 12000 farmers have committed suicide but our 56 inch chest PM did not spare even five minutes for them.”As the elections come to a close, personal attacks on leaders have been on the rise. On Thursday, Priyanka Gandhi took a dig at PM Modi’s claim of a 56-inch chest, asking where his heart lies.The Congress leader also questioned claims of nationalism. "The PM talks about Pakistan while speaking on nationalism. For him, nationalism is all about speaking on the work done to counter Pakistan. Employment and farmer issues are not nationalism to him,” she said.She also accused Modi of solely concentrating on marketing strategies and dubbed him arrogant. “In the past five years, Modi was seen going to every place across the world, but he never bothered to meet farmers of his own country," she said terming the PM anti-farmer.Priyanka Gandhi lambasted the government over an initiative it took for farmers. “They have announced Rs 6,000 per year for farmers under the Kisan Samman scheme. But the scheme is an insult to farmers as a family of five would get just Rs 2 per day,” she said.(With inputs from Qazi Faraz Ahmad in Lucknow)