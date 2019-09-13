‘You Must Stand out as Examples of Responsive Governance’: Sonia Tells CMs from Cong-ruled States
Amarinder Singh (Punjab), Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan), Kamal Nath (Madhya Pradesh), Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh) and V Narayanasamy (Puducherry) met Sonia Gandhi at her residence.
File photo of Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday met chief ministers from the party to discuss ways to make their states role models in good governance.
Amarinder Singh (Punjab), Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan), Kamal Nath (Madhya Pradesh), Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh) and V Narayanasamy (Puducherry) met Gandhi at her residence here.
Pradesh Congress Committee chiefs of Congress-ruled states, including Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, were present during the meeting with Gandhi, sources said. Chhattisgarh Congress chief Mohan Markam was the only PCC chief among these states who was not present due to the ensuing bypoll in Dantewada.
In a meeting of party general secretaries, in-charges, PCC chiefs and CLP leaders here on Thursday, Gandhi had said, "Let me also say that we have a special responsibility in the states where we are in power -- Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry."
"These states must stand out as examples of sensitive and responsive governance, accountable and transparent administration," she said.
The Congress is keen on reversing its fortunes in more states after having received the worst-ever drubbing in the recent general elections.
Sonia Gandhi, who took over the reins of the party after son Rahul Gandhi quit as its chief, has taken up the challenge to undertake this uphill task of bringing the Congress back to power.
