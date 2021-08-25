'You Need to do it': Controversial Video Shows Anil Parab Directing Police to Arrest Narayan Rane

Amid a high voltage showdown with Union minister Narayan Rane, a video clip has surfaced which shows Transport Minister Anil Parab ordering police officers to arrest Narayan Rane without delay.

“Hello, what are you people doing? But you need to do it. Have you detained him or not?… what order are they asking for? The High Court and sessions court have rejected his bail (application)… then use the police force,” Parab is heard saying on phone.

As per the Indian Express, the incident took place amidst a press conference on Tuesday when the guardian minister of Ratnagiri, broke off to have two phone conversations. The minister was audible as he was sitting before open microphones on the table for the press conference.

He received the first call, and after the first conversation, he made the second call, the Indian Express noted.

Shiv Sena legislator Bhaskar Jadhav sitting at a close proximity to parab can also be heard that the police had not detained Rane yet. To which, Parab says ‘He is sitting in the house, which is surrounded by the police. When the police went inside, an incident of manhandling took place. The police will bring him out now,’.

Union Minister Narayan Rane was on Tuesday afternoon arrested in Maharashtra over his controversial remark that he would have “slapped Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray” for his “ignorance about the year of India’s Independence".

Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey issued orders for Rane’s immediate arrest after an FIR was registered against him in the north Maharashtra city, NDTV reported.

He was taken into custody by police in coastal Ratnagiri district, where he is travelling as part of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, an official said.

Rane was taken to the Sangameshwar police station after being taken into custody, the official said. There were reports that the BJP leader complained of high blood pressure and sugar levels and a doctor was called to examine him.

Two FIRs have been registered against Rane in Pune and Mahad, while complaints have been filed in Nasik, Thane and Pune. Besides reporting the matter at the police stations, the infuriated Shiv Sainiks have put up hoardings in Mumbai.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here