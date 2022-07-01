'You People Know the Meaning...': Tej Pratap Yadav Seeks Private Meet with Speaker 'For 2 Minutes'

Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Thursday expressed his desire for a private meeting with Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Sinha “for two minutes”.

He hinted at the meaning of the time period but did not elaborate.

“I want to meet the Speaker of Bihar Vidhan Sabha for two minutes. I have some personal issues. You people know the meaning of my two minutes,” he said.

Though Tej Pratap Yadav did not elaborate, political circles and media understand the reference.

Recently, when a journalist went to his official residence for an interview, Tej Pratap Yadav asked him to keep the gun mike and camera outside the residence so that they could do a meeting for two minutes alone.

That reporter probably realised that he may fall into trouble and escaped, though Tej Pratap Yadav and his personal staff chased him some way. On that occasion, the RJD leader’s action drew heavy flak from all sections. Now, his “two minute” remark has again created a flutter.

