‘You Reap What You Sow!’ Amarinder’s Savage Response to Harish Rawat Who Made Spat With Congress Public

Just hours after veteran Congress leader Harish Rawat made his disenchantment with the party leadership public, his former colleague Amarinder Singh, who quit the Congress in September, took a dig at him with an old proverb.

“You reap what you sow! All the best for your future endeavours (if there are any) @harishrawatcmuk ji,” Amarinder said in a tweet on Wednesday evening.

You reap what you sow! All the best for your future endeavours (if there are any) @harishrawatcmuk ji. https://t.co/6QfFkVt8ZO— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 22, 2021

Rawat trained guns at the Congress on Wednesday morning, dropping a political bomb aimed at a section of party leaders ahead of the Uttarakhand assembly election early next year.

Rawat, who is the head of the Congress campaign committee in the state, took the Congress by surprise when he accused the organisation of not supporting him and cooperating with him for the election campaign.

In a detailed thread in Hindi on Twitter, Rawat said, “It is evidently clear that we have to swim political seas and strangely in spite of cooperating, the organization in most of places is either not supporting (me) or is playing a negative role."

In another tweet, Rawat said, “The ruling party has left many magarmach (crocodiles) in the political sea and they are tying my hands. My heart says enough of this, let’s take some rest. Hope the New Year will show some light."

सत्ता ने वहां कई मगरमच्छ छोड़ रखे हैं। जिनके आदेश पर तैरना है, उनके नुमाइंदे मेरे हाथ-पांव बांध रहे हैं। मन में बहुत बार विचार आ रहा है कि #हरीश_रावत अब बहुत हो गया, बहुत तैर लिये, अब विश्राम का समय है! 2/3— Harish Rawat (@harishrawatcmuk) December 22, 2021

He, however, chose to give a cryptic reply when asked to comment on his Twitter thread. He said, “When the time will come, I will let you know…"

Uttarakhand will go to polls early next year. In this crucial election, the Congress reorganised a few months ago by appointing Rawat as the head of the election campaign committee and his right-hand man Ganesh Godiyal as the chief of Uttarakhand Congress.

Sources told News18 that Rawat wants an assurance and a formal announcement by the party leadership that he will be made the chief minister if the party wins the election.

However, sources in the party said that is not possible and that state in-charge Devendra Yadav has already spoken to Rawat about the issue. “He has been given assurance that some of his concerns will be addressed. The matter will be resolved in a day or two,” the sources added.

While party cadres are expecting positive results in the upcoming elections, the rip in the party fabric suggests otherwise.

“Harish Rawat seemed upset to see the end of his political innings. He will become another Amarinder Singh for Congress," said BJP spokesperson Suresh Joshi.

State cabinet minister Harak Singh said, “Harish Rawat is in deep trouble. His own men are standing against him. Why? He should ask himself." Harak had rebelled against the Harish Rawat-led government in 2016.

Sources said Rawat was making an attempt to put pressure on the party high command and replace Yadav with another veteran leader in-charge of the party affairs.

(Inputs from Pallavi)

