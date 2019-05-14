English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'You Should be Ashamed': PM Modi Slams Rahul Gandhi for 'Pretending' to Scold Pitroda Over 1984 Riots Remark
Attacking the Congress, PM Modi said the party was struggling to win 50 seats because 'Rahul Gandhi was confused and their thinking is diffused'.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.
Loading...
Bathinda: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday stepped up his attack on the Congress over the issue of 1984 anti-Sikh riots, saying Rahul Gandhi should be ashamed of himself rather than reprimanding Sam Pitroda for his remarks.
"Congress is struggling to win 50 seats because the Congress leader is confused and their thinking is diffused," Modi while launching a scathing attack on the grand old party in his poll rally here.
He said the opposition party's arrogance was at its peak.
Slamming the Congress president over the issue of 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Modi said he should be "ashamed" of himself rather than "pretending" as if he is scolding Congress leader Sam Pitroda for the comments.
Replying to a reporter's question on the 1984 riots, Pitroda, a close aide of Rahul Gandhi and head of the Overseas Congress had last week said "Hua to hua..."
Pitroda later said his words have been twisted.
Modi said: "Namdaar (dynast) should be ashamed of himself for failing to get justice to the victim of 1984 riots, adding those involved in the genocide would not be spared.
"Today I want to ask Congress how long they will rub salt into wounds like this, said Modi while referring to Pitroda's 'Hua to hua' remark.
He was addressing a poll rally in Bathinda from where union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal is seeking re-election.
Polling to the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on May 19.
"Congress is struggling to win 50 seats because the Congress leader is confused and their thinking is diffused," Modi while launching a scathing attack on the grand old party in his poll rally here.
He said the opposition party's arrogance was at its peak.
Slamming the Congress president over the issue of 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Modi said he should be "ashamed" of himself rather than "pretending" as if he is scolding Congress leader Sam Pitroda for the comments.
Replying to a reporter's question on the 1984 riots, Pitroda, a close aide of Rahul Gandhi and head of the Overseas Congress had last week said "Hua to hua..."
Pitroda later said his words have been twisted.
Modi said: "Namdaar (dynast) should be ashamed of himself for failing to get justice to the victim of 1984 riots, adding those involved in the genocide would not be spared.
"Today I want to ask Congress how long they will rub salt into wounds like this, said Modi while referring to Pitroda's 'Hua to hua' remark.
He was addressing a poll rally in Bathinda from where union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal is seeking re-election.
Polling to the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on May 19.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
-
Saturday 11 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Sunday 28 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
Saturday 11 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
Friday 10 May , 2019 Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
Friday 10 May , 2019 Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Twitter Apologises For Accidentally Sharing Location Data of Some Users With Advertising Partner
- The World’s Smallest Pixels Have a Heart Made of Gold
- At Times Dhoni Also Goes Wrong With Tips: Kuldeep
- IPL 2019: Shubman To Shreyas Gopal, Meet The Future Superstars of IPL
- Elon Musk is a Giggling, Crawling Baby in This Deepfake Video, Netizens Find it Disturbing
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results