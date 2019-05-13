English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'You Should be Ashamed': Rahul Hits Out at Pitroda for Remarks on 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots
The BJP has stepped up offensive against the Congress over the Indian Overseas Congress chief's remarks as the 1984 anti-Sikh riots is an emotive issue in Punjab which is going to polls on May 19.
File photo of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.
Khanna: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP continuing their attack on the Congress over Sam Pitroda's remarks on the 1984 riots, party chief Rahul Gandhi Monday said the leader should be ashamed of himself and seek apology from the country.
Gandhi was addressing a poll rally here in favour of Congress candidate Amar Singh, who is pitted against SAD nominee DS Guru from Fatehgarh Sahib (reserve) constituency.
"What Sam Pitroda said about 1984 (anti-Sikh riots) was totally wrong and he should seek an apology from the country. I am saying this publicly and I also said the same to him over phone. Pitroda ji, what you had said was completely wrong and you should be ashamed of yourself. You should seek public apology," he said winding up his speech here.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was also present at the event.
