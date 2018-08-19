English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
As Sidhu Defends Hugging Pak Army Chief, Punjab CM is Not Pleased With His Explanation
Navjot Singh Sidhu was on Saturday targeted for by the BJP for visiting Pakistan and hugging Pakistan Army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the swearing-in of Imran Khan.
Navjot Singh Sindhu meeting and greeting Pak Army chief at Imran Khan's oath-taking ceremony. (ANI Image)
Loading...
New Delhi: Congress leader and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has returned to India after attending the oath-taking ceremony of Imran Khan as Pakistan Prime Minister in Islamabad on Saturday and defended his going there and hugging the Pakistan Army chief. However, his defence has not gone down well with the Punjab chief minister.
Sidhu was on Saturday targeted for by the BJP for visiting Pakistan and hugging Pakistan Army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the swearing-in of Imran Khan.
On arrival at the Attari-Wagah border, Sidhu told ANI, “If you are invited as the guest of honour somewhere, you sit wherever you are asked to. I was sitting somewhere else when they asked me to sit beside PoK President Masood Khan.”
CM Amarinder Singh was quick to pull up Sidhu, saying, "Everyday our jawans are getting martyred. To hug their Chief General Bajwa, I am against this. The fact is that the man should understand that our soldiers are being killed everyday."
Singh added, "If someone says 'I don't know General Bajwa', well it is written on their uniform. That's wrong for him to have shown the affections he did towards the Pakistan Army Chief."
Sidhu was earlier attacked by many back home for sitting next to a PoK leader, who India doesn’t recognize, going by the official position India has taken on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.
"Sidhu's visit to Pakistan is shameful," said Punjab BJP chief Shwait Malik on Saturday.
Sidhu, however, defended himself saying he was left with no choice but to sit where he was asked to.
On hugging Bajwa, he said, “If someone comes to me and says that we belong to the same culture and we will open Kartarpur border on Guru Nanak Dev's 550th Prakash Parv, what else I could do?”
BJP leader Malik has, however, dubbed Sidhu as an "opportunist" and accused him of putting the nation's dignity at risk.
The BJP leader demanded an apology from him for the "unacceptable act."
The Shiromani Akali Dal has also said that Sidhu broke the "decorum" by visiting Pakistan.
"The whole nation is observing seven-day mourning in the wake of the death of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. At this point of time, it becomes necessary that no minister should attend ceremonial functions. By visiting Pakistan, Sidhu has broken the decorum," said SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema.
He said Sidhu's hugging of Bajwa, who was sitting next to president of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) Masood Khan, has sent a "wrong message" to Indian armed forces.
Haryana Health minister Anil Vij termed Sidhu's participation in the ceremony as an "act of disloyalty" towards India which "will not be endorsed by any patriotic citizen" of the country.
Also Watch
Sidhu was on Saturday targeted for by the BJP for visiting Pakistan and hugging Pakistan Army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the swearing-in of Imran Khan.
On arrival at the Attari-Wagah border, Sidhu told ANI, “If you are invited as the guest of honour somewhere, you sit wherever you are asked to. I was sitting somewhere else when they asked me to sit beside PoK President Masood Khan.”
CM Amarinder Singh was quick to pull up Sidhu, saying, "Everyday our jawans are getting martyred. To hug their Chief General Bajwa, I am against this. The fact is that the man should understand that our soldiers are being killed everyday."
Singh added, "If someone says 'I don't know General Bajwa', well it is written on their uniform. That's wrong for him to have shown the affections he did towards the Pakistan Army Chief."
Sidhu was earlier attacked by many back home for sitting next to a PoK leader, who India doesn’t recognize, going by the official position India has taken on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.
"Sidhu's visit to Pakistan is shameful," said Punjab BJP chief Shwait Malik on Saturday.
Sidhu, however, defended himself saying he was left with no choice but to sit where he was asked to.
On hugging Bajwa, he said, “If someone comes to me and says that we belong to the same culture and we will open Kartarpur border on Guru Nanak Dev's 550th Prakash Parv, what else I could do?”
BJP leader Malik has, however, dubbed Sidhu as an "opportunist" and accused him of putting the nation's dignity at risk.
The BJP leader demanded an apology from him for the "unacceptable act."
The Shiromani Akali Dal has also said that Sidhu broke the "decorum" by visiting Pakistan.
"The whole nation is observing seven-day mourning in the wake of the death of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. At this point of time, it becomes necessary that no minister should attend ceremonial functions. By visiting Pakistan, Sidhu has broken the decorum," said SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema.
He said Sidhu's hugging of Bajwa, who was sitting next to president of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) Masood Khan, has sent a "wrong message" to Indian armed forces.
Haryana Health minister Anil Vij termed Sidhu's participation in the ceremony as an "act of disloyalty" towards India which "will not be endorsed by any patriotic citizen" of the country.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
Meet The Hero Who Offered His Back To Help Women Board The Boat
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Meet The Hero Who Offered His Back To Help Women Board The Boat
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Friday 17 August , 2018 Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Not That Milkha: Farhan Akhtar, Twitter School Mamata Govt Over Wrong Photo in Textbook
- Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Engagement Bash: Alia Bhatt, Parineeti, Others Celebrate the Couple; See Pics
- Mrs Jonas Or Not: Priyanka Chopra's Future Husband And The Global Problem of Fragile Male Egos
- Kerala Floods: Rains Wreck Havoc In The State
- Twitter Slams India's Youngest Billionaire, Paytm Founder, For Donating Rs 10,000 to Kerala
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...