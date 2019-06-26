Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'You Vote for Modi But Come to Us With Problems': Kumaraswamy Loses Cool After Protesters Block His Bus

The protestors had gathered in front of the bus with various demands when Kumaraswamy first asked them to make way for the bus and later lost his cool.

Revathi Rajeevan | News18

Updated:June 26, 2019, 3:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'You Vote for Modi But Come to Us With Problems': Kumaraswamy Loses Cool After Protesters Block His Bus
HD Kumaraswamy while shouting at the protestors. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's second village visit on Wednesday ran into rough waters after he lost his cool at protesters in Raichur. Kumaraswamy was heard shouting at the protestors, "You vote for Modi and then come and tell us your concerns."

The Chief Minister was on his way to Karegudda village in Raichur district in Karnataka as part of his village stay programme when protestors blocked the bus in which he was traveling. Kumaraswamy took a train to the district he's traveling to and continued his journey in a government bus.

The protestors had gathered in front of the bus with various demands when Kumaraswamy first asked them to make way for the bus and later lost his cool. "Give some respect. Do you need to be lathi charged?" Kumaraswamy asked the protestors.

As he reached the village, BJP workers with party flags greeted him with "Modi Modi" slogans. "See I have nothing against Modi. He gives me time as soon as I visit him. Even when the Congress was in power, I had good relation with the PM. Even now I have good relations with the PM,” Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy said.

“BJP is just unable to accept the work we are doing here. I don't have to take lessons from them (BJP) on development as I have cleared projects worth around 4,000 crore rupees. In some time, people will start seeing the work that we have started. Till then, they must patiently wait," added Kumaraswamy.

The BJP said the Chief Minister's response was unacceptable. "We will not allow the state to become one governed by a Hitler. His days as CM are outnumbered. He should behave respectfully," said BJP leader KS Eshwarappa.

| Edited by: Karan Anand
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram