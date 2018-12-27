English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'You Will be Finished’: AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal Threatens Scribe Over Question on Poll Alliance
The journalist, who was forced to publicly apologise, later filed a complaint with the police against the Lok Sabha lawmaker.
Guwahati: AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal on Wednesday courted controversy after he verbally abused a journalist who questioned him on next year's general elections and threatened to break his head, while his supporters forced the scribe to apologise publicly.
The incident happened when Ajmal was talking to reporters after a function to felicitate winners of the panchayat elections of South Salmara district. The journalist later filed a complaint with the police against the Lok Sabha lawmaker.
The journalist from a local TV news channel questioned Ajmal about AIUDF's alliance plans for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He refused a direct reply and said, "We are with Mahagathbandhan (opposition) in Delhi."
The journalist then persisted and asked whether AIUDF would change its position after the polls depending on which party won. To this, Ajmal lost his temper and said, "How many crore will you give? (abuse)... Is it journalism? People like you are demeaning journalism. This man is against us from earlier on."
Ajmal then rained more abuses, snatched the mike of another journalist and tried to hit the scribe who had asked the question. "He is asking for how much money will I be sold to BJP? His father will be sold. Go from here or else I will break your head. Go and file a case against me...(abuse)... I have my men in court...you will be finished. You have done this earlier also," the leader said.
An AIUDF leader sitting next to Ajmal then asked the journalist to apologise. The scribe was then heard saying "sorry" and "you have misunderstood me". The man then bowed his head in front of Ajmal and apologised, to which the AIUDF leader was seen touching his head.
The TV journalist later said, "People gathered there and I was about to be thrashed. I was forced to apologise and I did it to save my life. I have already filed an FIR."
