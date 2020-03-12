'You'll Do Anything for Cows But Nothing to Protect Humans': Kapil Sibal Tears into Govt on Delhi Riots

New Delhi: Congress leader Kapil Sibal tore into the Narendra Modi government in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday over its handling of the Delhi riots, saying it was unfortunate that the ruling BJP is willing to protect cows but not human beings.

Referring to home minister Amit Shah, who wasn’t present in the House, during a discussion on the riots that claimed 53 lives, Sibal questioned why no FIRs had been filed despite there being evidence of some policeman aiding rioters.

“You (Shah) are sitting on (India’s first home minister’ Sardar Patel's seat, think about the innocent people suffering… Those who suffered want to know whom to look at for support,” the former Union minister said.

Sibal also rued the absence of the home minister during the crucial debate. “The presence of the home minister would have been better,” he said.

Alleging the implicit support of the police for those indulging in violence, Sibal said, “It is clear that the police were helping those who were indulging in violence and its result was the death of innocent people who had nothing to do with the riots.”

“If this virus is not contained, then youth will turn against you and us both,” he said, urging action against those inciting communal hatred.

“People climbed on to terrace of the Mohan nursing home. These people were shooting with rifles. You have the picture. Did you take any action? These people were using cylinders that you give in your Ujjwala Scheme. The PM was tight-lipped for 72 hours… You can do anything to protect a cow but nothing will be done to protect human beings… very unfortunate,” Sibal added.