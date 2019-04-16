‘You Won’t Succeed’, Says Kamal Nath as He Warns BJP Against Attempts to Bring Down His Govt

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has warned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against any attempts to topple his government.Addressing an election meeting in Chhindwara on Tuesday, Nath asked BJP leaders not to think on those lines, if at all there was any conspiracy underway. “You won’t succeed,” he added.Several BJP leaders, including Kailash Vijayvargiya, have claimed that the Congress government in the state won’t last for five years.Vijayvargiya has even said that it wasn’t difficult to bring the current regime and the local leadership only required a nod from the high command.The Madhya Pradesh chief minister’s remarks came days after he had openly alleged that the Centre was trying to destabilise and malign his government.Nath’s outburst had followed raids by the income tax department on several people, including his close aides.The Congress government, which won 114 seats in the Assembly election held last year, is two short of majority, while the BJP has 109 MLAs in the House.The present dispensation is afloat with the support of four Independents, two BSP and one SP MLA.Meanwhile, addressing another rally in Balaghat, Nath said the BJP always believed in making fake and hollow promises and arousing sentiments of the public.He said those who were talking about nationalism and terrorism did not have any experience on dealing with the issues.Prime Minister Narendra Modi who acted as if he was the saviour of the nation was only trying to convert his lies into truths, Nath added.Whether it’s the Modi government at the Centre or the erstwhile Shivraj Singh Chouhan regime in the state, both had snatched jobs from the youth, said Nath, adding his government had waived farm loans of 22 lakh farmers within 100 days of coming to power.