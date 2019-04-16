English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘You Won’t Succeed’, Says Kamal Nath as He Warns BJP Against Attempts to Bring Down His Govt
Several BJP leaders, including Kailash Vijayvargiya, have claimed that the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh won’t last for five years.
File photo of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath.
Loading...
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has warned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against any attempts to topple his government.
Addressing an election meeting in Chhindwara on Tuesday, Nath asked BJP leaders not to think on those lines, if at all there was any conspiracy underway. “You won’t succeed,” he added.
Several BJP leaders, including Kailash Vijayvargiya, have claimed that the Congress government in the state won’t last for five years.
Vijayvargiya has even said that it wasn’t difficult to bring the current regime and the local leadership only required a nod from the high command.
The Madhya Pradesh chief minister’s remarks came days after he had openly alleged that the Centre was trying to destabilise and malign his government.
Nath’s outburst had followed raids by the income tax department on several people, including his close aides.
The Congress government, which won 114 seats in the Assembly election held last year, is two short of majority, while the BJP has 109 MLAs in the House.
The present dispensation is afloat with the support of four Independents, two BSP and one SP MLA.
Meanwhile, addressing another rally in Balaghat, Nath said the BJP always believed in making fake and hollow promises and arousing sentiments of the public.
He said those who were talking about nationalism and terrorism did not have any experience on dealing with the issues.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi who acted as if he was the saviour of the nation was only trying to convert his lies into truths, Nath added.
Whether it’s the Modi government at the Centre or the erstwhile Shivraj Singh Chouhan regime in the state, both had snatched jobs from the youth, said Nath, adding his government had waived farm loans of 22 lakh farmers within 100 days of coming to power.
Addressing an election meeting in Chhindwara on Tuesday, Nath asked BJP leaders not to think on those lines, if at all there was any conspiracy underway. “You won’t succeed,” he added.
Several BJP leaders, including Kailash Vijayvargiya, have claimed that the Congress government in the state won’t last for five years.
Vijayvargiya has even said that it wasn’t difficult to bring the current regime and the local leadership only required a nod from the high command.
The Madhya Pradesh chief minister’s remarks came days after he had openly alleged that the Centre was trying to destabilise and malign his government.
Nath’s outburst had followed raids by the income tax department on several people, including his close aides.
The Congress government, which won 114 seats in the Assembly election held last year, is two short of majority, while the BJP has 109 MLAs in the House.
The present dispensation is afloat with the support of four Independents, two BSP and one SP MLA.
Meanwhile, addressing another rally in Balaghat, Nath said the BJP always believed in making fake and hollow promises and arousing sentiments of the public.
He said those who were talking about nationalism and terrorism did not have any experience on dealing with the issues.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi who acted as if he was the saviour of the nation was only trying to convert his lies into truths, Nath added.
Whether it’s the Modi government at the Centre or the erstwhile Shivraj Singh Chouhan regime in the state, both had snatched jobs from the youth, said Nath, adding his government had waived farm loans of 22 lakh farmers within 100 days of coming to power.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
-
Monday 15 April , 2019
War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
-
Saturday 13 April , 2019
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
Monday 15 April , 2019 War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
Saturday 13 April , 2019 100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rishabh Pant's Omission From World Cup Squad Triggers a Meme Fest on Twitter
- Kalank May Be Aditya Roy Kapur’s One Precious Chance to Revive His Career
- Today Marks 47 Years of NASA's Penultimate Moon Mission Aboard the Apollo 16
- Paris Hilton is Salman Khan's Latest Fan, Compliments 'Bharat' Poster
- IPL 2019 | Kohli Still Learning as a Captain: Katich
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results