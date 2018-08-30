English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Less Than 6 Hours Left': Rahul Gandhi Takes on Jaitley Over Rafale Joint Parliamentary Committee
As Indian Youth Congress workers gathered outside the AICC office in preparation for a protest march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on the issue, Gandhi took to Twitter to address the finance minister.
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
New Delhi: Young India is waiting for a decision on a joint parliamentary committee on the Rafale deal, Congress president Rahul Gandhi told Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday, a day after he gave him 24 hours to "check and revert" on the issue.
