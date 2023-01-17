'Younger Brother No More': Minister Claims BJP Leader Parshuram Chaturvedi Passed Away Due to Hunger Strike in Buxar

During a press conference on Monday, Minister of State (MoS) Ashwini Choubey was seen crying as he addressed the demise of fellow BJP leader Parshuram Chaturvedi, who he claimed had passed away due to a hunger strike in support of farmers-related issues.

According to Choubey, Chaturvedi had accompanied him in the hunger strike for three days, but due to biting cold he died of a heart attack. “I just received news that my younger brother Parshuram Chaturvedi, who accompanied me in the hunger strike in support of farmers-related issues for the last three days in biting cold, died of a heart attack," the Union Minister said sobbing heavily in a press conference.

#WATCH | Union Minister Ashwini Choubey broke down during a press conference in Patna yesterday while condoling the demise of BJP leader Parshuram Chaturvedi, who was on hunger strike in Buxar over the issue of compensation to farmers. pic.twitter.com/YYxBg76wkM— ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2023

Parshuram Chaturvedi was a member of the BJP Kisan Morcha National Working Committee and died in Buxar. During the press conference, Choubey also alleged that there were attempts to attack him twice in the last 24 hours in Buxar.

“During my programme in Buxar, against the atrocities on farmers, some goons, just five to six feet away from me, came swinging their sticks in the air in an attempt to attack me, but my bodyguards and the police personnel caught three persons and saved me. If they hadn’t caught them, I don’t know what would have happened then," an ANI report quoted him as saying.

“Not only this, one person ran away with a country-made pistol wading through the police personnel, who were present in the line of duty. The police remained mute spectators," he added.

According to Choubey, a written application was submitted to the Deputy Inspector General of Police, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, and all the office bearers about the incident.

“When those policemen and the activists present there took those goons to the police station, surprisingly, to give protection to them, the police DSP told our workers and PA that no problem, the minister is doing his work and the goons are doing their job. It is unfortunate to hear something like this from the Bihar DSP," he said.

He added that the three persons caught for attacking him were later released after being pressurised by some influential persons.

“I want to ask Nitish Kumar, why the criminals who were brought to the police station have not been arrested yet," he said, adding that he wants to ask under whose pressure they were released.

