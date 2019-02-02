LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2-min read

'Your False Claims...' In a Letter to Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav Slams CM Over 'Safe Bihar' Assurance​

Yadav’s letter came soon after former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin's nephew Yusuf was murdered on Friday in Siwan, 162 km from here.

News18.com

Updated:February 2, 2019, 9:45 PM IST
'Your False Claims...' In a Letter to Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav Slams CM Over 'Safe Bihar' Assurance​
File photo of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.
Patna: Raising concern over deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav's youngest son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday wrote to​ CM Nitish Kumar, stating that "it seems anti-social are given a free run".

Yadav’s letter came soon after former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin's nephew Yusuf was murdered on Friday in Siwan, 162 km from here.

“It seems that anti-social elements have been presented a free run,” the RJD leader alleged. He said people close to the ruling coalition government are "carrying out mob lynchings, communal riots, contract killings, political assassinations, rapes and abductions in broad daylight."

Yadav also claimed that several local industrialists and businessmen have confined to him their apprehensions and plans to consider moving their businesses out of the state. Lately, some traders and businessmen were targeted in Bihar. He further said that the criminal incidents have decreased the confidence of people in the state.





"There is no rule of law in the state and nobody is safe," the state opposition leader claimed in the letter.

In the letter, Yadav also referred to the recent killings of opposition leaders. "RJD and RLSP (Rashtriya Lok Samta Party) leaders are being targeted specially," he said.

Continuing his barbs against the Bihar CM, Yadav accused the ruling dispensation of behaving “highly arrogant, incompetent and insensitive.”

Yadav in the last paragraph of his letter said that he does not mean to "score political brownie points" by writing this letter but he is fulfilling his constitutional duty as the leader of the opposition. He concluded by saying that Kumar's repeated "false claims" against the RJD only signal his inability to change the "dangerous situation" in the state.

Last week, senior RJD leader Raghubar Rai was shot dead in Samastipur district. On January 12, a 16-year-old girl in Bihar's Gaya district was brutally murdered.



| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
