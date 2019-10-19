Your Job is to Improve Economy, Not Run a ‘Comedy Circus': Priyanka Gandhi Slams Govt
Lashing out at Piyush Goyal for his remarks against Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, Priyanka Gandhi said instead of doing their work, BJP leaders are trying to belie the achievements of others.
File photo of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.
New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at Union Minister Piyush Goyal for his remarks on Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, saying the government's job is to improve the "collapsing" economy and not to run a "comedy circus".
Goyal on Friday said Banerjee supported 'NYAY', a minimum income scheme proposed by the Congress, which was rejected by the Indian voters and there was no need to "accept what he thinks". The 'NYAY' scheme was one of the highlights of the Congress manifesto for the April-May Lok Sabha polls.
The Union commerce and industry minister, at a media briefing in Pune, also described Banerjee as a "Left-leaning" person.
Lashing out at Goyal for his remarks, Priyanka Gandhi said instead of doing their work, BJP leaders are trying to belie the achievements of others.
The Nobel laureate did his work honestly and won the Nobel Prize, she said in a tweet in Hindi. "The economy is collapsing. Your job is to improve it, not to run a comedy circus," the Congress general secretary said.
She also tagged a media report which claimed that the slowdown in the auto sector continued in September. Banerjee, an Indian-American who has been critical of the Narendra Modi government's economic policies, won the 2019 Nobel Prize for Economic Sciences.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sorry Pixel 4 But iPhone Users Can Get Free Unlimited Storage on Google Photos
- Guidelines For Influencers Are Incoming; a Few Folks And Brands Must be Very Worried
- Google Pixel 4 Face Unlock is so Unsecure, You May as Well Not Bother Using it
- TRAI to Decide on Jio, Airtel And Vodafone Battle For How Long Your Phone Should Ring
- 'Only Lionel Messi' Thread on Twitter Proves Why He is the Best in Football