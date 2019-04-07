English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Your Karma Will Catch Up With You’: Rahul Gandhi Warns PM Modi over Rafale Deal
Recently, while addressing a rally in Nagpur, Rahul Gandhi had said corruption in the Rafale deal would be investigated if his party came to power at the Centre after the Lok Sabha election.
File photos of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly helping industrialist Anil Ambani through the Rafale defence deal, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said Modi’s ‘karma’ would catch up with him soon.
When questioned about the deal during an interview, Modi said, “Is there no trust in the Supreme Court, CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) and the French government? Would you not even have faith in what the Indian government said in Parliament?”
Gandhi, who uploaded a portion of the interview, wrote on Twitter, “Truth is a powerful thing. I challenge you to a debate on corruption.”
On Thursday, while addressing a rally in Nagpur, Gandhi had said corruption in the deal would be investigated if his party came to power at the Centre after the Lok Sabha election.
Claiming that the then defence minister, Manohar Parrikar, was aware of the illegalities, the Congress president said Modi had changed the fighter jet purchase deal, resulting in price increase.
"I am telling you inquiry will be initiated after election...and the other chowkidar will be in jail," he said, referring to the Prime Minister's exhortation to everybody to become a 'chowkidar'.
You can run Mr Modi but you can’t hide.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) 7 April 2019
Your karma is about to catch up with you. The country can hear it in your voice.
Truth is a powerful thing. I challenge you to a debate on corruption. pic.twitter.com/cHhRa0mMeH
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
