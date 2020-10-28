Your One Vote Can Save Bihar from Becoming 'Bimaar' Again, Says PM Modi, Bats for 'Atma Nirbhar' State

As Bihar votes for Phase 1 of the assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to voters to build a self-sufficient state and vote for the NDA government at an election rally in Darbhanga.

“On one side is the NDA, standing with a resolve to build a self-sufficient Bihar. On the other hand, these are people who are eyeing the money of Bihar's development projects. Your one vote for NDA will save Bihar from getting sick again,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi highlighted that the Mithlanchal area has received benefits from the Prime Minister’s package and the people have benefitted from the developmental works in the area.

“The connectivity of Bihar, Mithilanchal is also getting a lot of strength from the PM package. Thousands of kilometers of roads have been worked in villages of Bihar under PM package In earlier times, the mantra of those who were in the government has been - money digested, project finished,” said PM Modi in the poll rally.

He said those who were in power before the NDA government was formed were so obsessed with their "commission" that they never cared about connectivity for regions like Mithila. A project like Kosi Mahasetu could be completed only when the NDA was in power both in the state and the Centre, he added. The prime minister, who spoke at length about the measures taken by the Centre for the development of Mithila as well as those proposed for the future, sought to strike a chord with the local populace by recalling legendary Maithili poet Vidyapati and uttering phrases in the local language.

“People of Bihar have taken a resolve to again defeat those who brought 'jungle raj' in the state, those who looted Bihar. These are the people under whose government crime was rampant in the state,” he added.

PM Modi also reiterated the construction of Ram Mandir is going on in Ayodhya and the opposition isn’t left with an issue to target the government. “A grand Ram Temple is being built in Ayodhya... those in politics who used to ask us a date (of temple construction) are now compelled to applaud... It is the identity of BJP and NDA, we do what we promise,” he added.

Invoking the imagery of Goddess Sita and her father Janaka, the king of Mithila of which this north Bihar town became the capital later on, Modi said "I am happy to be here, in the birth place of Mother Sita. Construction of temple at Ayodhya has also begun. Those siyasi log (political opponents) who used to taunt us with the question what is the date (for commencement of construction), have now been forced to clap in applause," Modi told a rally here.

Appealing the voters ahead of second poll in Bihar, PM Modi said that people in the state have taken a resolve to again defeat those who brought 'jungle raj' in the state and those who looted Bihar.

The prime minister, who shared the stage with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, lavished praise on the latter, calling him the "bhaavi mukhyamantri" (prospective CM) and crediting him with Bihar's economic turnaround.

The Prime Minster also appealed to the people to take precautionary measures due to Covid-19.

Some of the key constituencies that go for polls today are Imamganj, Sasaram, Dinara, Gaya, Munger, Jamui, Mokama, Jamalpur, Chainpur and Buxar.

Polling began in 71 assembly constituencies of Bihar today in the first phase of three-phase elections amid tight security and Covid-19 guidelines in place. Of the nearly 2.15 crore electors eligible to exercise the franchise, 1.12 crore are male, 1.01 crore female and 599 are categorised as third gender, according to data provided by the Election Commission.