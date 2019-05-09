English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Your Slap Will be a Blessing for Me, Says PM Modi After Mamata Banerjee’s Attack
Modi also said Banerjee was insulting the Constitution by saying she was not ready to accept him as the prime minister of the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in West Bengal on Thursday.
Bankura (WB): Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to Mamata Banerjee’s “slap of democracy” remark on Thursday, saying the West Bengal Chief Minister’s slap would be a “blessing” for him.
Modi, who was addressing a rally in West Bengal’s Purulia, said: “I am told Didi has said she wants to slap me. Didi...oh Didi....I call you Didi. I respect you. Your slap will be a blessing for me.”
However, the Prime Minister kept up his attack on the Trinamool chief, saying: “I will accept it, but will also say — if you had the guts to slap your colleagues who stole money from the poor via chit funds, you would not be so scared.”
Modi also said Banerjee was insulting the Constitution by saying she was not ready to accept him as the prime minister of the country. “Didi (Banerjee) is publicly saying that she is not ready to accept the country's PM as the head of the nation, but she feels proud in acknowleding Pakistan PM as that country's prime minister."
Talking about the controversy over Cyclone Fani relief work, PM Modi said, “Banerjee did not take calls from me during the cyclone. The Union government wanted to sit with officers of the state to discuss the situation, but Didi did not allow that too. She is not interested in the betterment of the state, but in that of her family, nephew and tolabaj (extortionists) of her party.”
Modi said that how much the TMC supremo is worried can be understood by the language being used by her. “She is now talking about stones and slaps against me,” the PM said. “I am used to abuses, I have now got the ability to digest abuses from dictionaries from around the world,” he said.
