Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Your Slap Will be a Blessing for Me, Says PM Modi After Mamata Banerjee’s Attack

Modi also said Banerjee was insulting the Constitution by saying she was not ready to accept him as the prime minister of the country.

News18.com

Updated:May 9, 2019, 1:23 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Your Slap Will be a Blessing for Me, Says PM Modi After Mamata Banerjee’s Attack
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in West Bengal on Thursday.
Loading...
Bankura (WB): Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to Mamata Banerjee’s “slap of democracy” remark on Thursday, saying the West Bengal Chief Minister’s slap would be a “blessing” for him.

Modi, who was addressing a rally in West Bengal’s Purulia, said: “I am told Didi has said she wants to slap me. Didi...oh Didi....I call you Didi. I respect you. Your slap will be a blessing for me.”

However, the Prime Minister kept up his attack on the Trinamool chief, saying: “I will accept it, but will also say — if you had the guts to slap your colleagues who stole money from the poor via chit funds, you would not be so scared.”

Modi also said Banerjee was insulting the Constitution by saying she was not ready to accept him as the prime minister of the country. “Didi (Banerjee) is publicly saying that she is not ready to accept the country's PM as the head of the nation, but she feels proud in acknowleding Pakistan PM as that country's prime minister."

Talking about the controversy over Cyclone Fani relief work, PM Modi said, “Banerjee did not take calls from me during the cyclone. The Union government wanted to sit with officers of the state to discuss the situation, but Didi did not allow that too. She is not interested in the betterment of the state, but in that of her family, nephew and tolabaj (extortionists) of her party.”

Modi said that how much the TMC supremo is worried can be understood by the language being used by her. “She is now talking about stones and slaps against me,” the PM said. “I am used to abuses, I have now got the ability to digest abuses from dictionaries from around the world,” he said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram