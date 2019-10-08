Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Your Votes are of No Value': BJP's TikTok Star Lashes Out Crowd for Not Chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'

She was addressing a gathering in poll-bound Haryana's Balsamand village when she asked the people in the crowd to repeat the “Bharat Mata ki Jai” slogan after her.

News18.com

Updated:October 8, 2019, 5:24 PM IST
'Your Votes are of No Value': BJP's TikTok Star Lashes Out Crowd for Not Chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'
File photo of Sonali Phogat.

New Delhi: Haryana BJP’s TikTok star and its candidate from Adampur, Sonali Phogat, has kicked up a row after she said that votes of those who can’t chant “Bharat Mata ki Jai” are of no value.

She was addressing a gathering in poll-bound Haryana's Balsamand village when she asked the people in the crowd to repeat the “Bharat Mata ki Jai” slogan after her. However, some people in the audience failed to repeat after her and she lashed out at them.

A video of the incident has gone viral in Haryana where the 40-year-old Phogat is slamming the crowd telling them they should be ashamed of themselves.

"Are you all from Pakistan? Say “Bharat Mata ki Jai” if you are Indians,” Phogat tells the audience. "I am ashamed of you all. There are Indians like you who can't say Jai for their nation. The votes of those who can’t say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' are of no value,” she tells the section of the audience who do not repeat the slogan after her.

Phogat is fielded against three-time Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, younger son of late Bhajan Lal, from the Adampur assembly constituency. Phogat, shot to fame via short video-making app TikTok, is campaigning from village to village in rural hinterlands. Phogat has been an actor for past 20 years, but now she is a full-time politician.

She was born in a farmer family at Bhutan Kalan in Fatehabad district.

In an interview with News18, she had said she would to use the TikTok app to make desh bhakti videos and highlight the developmental work in her constituency if she wins.

| Edited by: Sana Fazili
