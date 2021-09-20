'You're Hero to Million Indians': Kejriwal in Support of Sonu Sood After Actor Breaks Silence on Tax Raids

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter on Monday to hail actor Sonu Sood on his official statement on charges of tax invasion and called him a hero in the eyes of millions of Indians.

Actor Sonu Sood who has been embroiled in a controversy pertaining to the tax raids at his Mumbai residence and offices last week finally broke his silence over the issue today.

More power to u Sonu ji. U are a hero to millions of Indians https://t.co/TACjG8ugOP— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 20, 2021

Taking to Twitter, the 48-year-old actor said that every rupee in his foundation was awaiting its turn to save a life and after having served his guests for 4 four days, he is back yet again to serve humanity.

“You don’t always have to tell your side of the story. Time will," the actor said in a statement he tweeted along with a couplet in Hindu, translated to mean “even the most difficult path can seem easy with the goodwill of every Indian."

“Every rupee in my foundation is awaiting its turn to save a precious life and reach the needy. In addition, on many occasions, I have encouraged brands to donate my endorsement fees for humanitarian causes too, which keeps us going," the actor wrote in his post.

The tax raids were launched to investigate a deal between Sonu Sood’s company and a Lucknow-based real estate firm, according to sources.

Earlier, the actor had visited Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his official residence in the last week of August whereby he was announced the brand ambassador of the state government’s mentorship program for school students. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, AAP’s Punjab co-in-charge Raghav Chadha, and Chandigarh-based entrepreneur Karan Gilhotra were also present during the meeting.

Under the mentorship program named Desh ke mentors, the Delhi government will rope in prominent names from various walks of life to guide students coming from underprivileged backgrounds.

Sonu Sood, who received widespread acclaim for his charitable interventions during the Covid-19 lockdowns, belongs to Punjab which is headed to the polls.

