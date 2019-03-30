English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Youth Congress Comes Up With 'Main Bhi Berozgar' Campaign to Counter BJP's 'Main Bhi Chowkidar'
The 'Main Bhi Berozgar' hashtag was launched on Twitter on Saturday morning and by evening it was used over one lakh times.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking to Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (REUTERS)
Loading...
New Delhi: In a bid to "deflate" the BJP's 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign, the youth wing of the Congress Saturday said it has come up with 'Main Bhi Berozgar' hashtag which, it claimed, is trending on social media.
The Indian Youth Congress' national in charge of social media cell, Vaibhav Walia, said the 'Main Bhi Berozgar' hashtag was launched on Saturday morning and by evening it was used over one lakh times.
He claimed that the hashtag was trending in India as well as globally. "This will deflate the BJP's 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign," IYC president Keshav Chandra Yadav claimed.
The 'MainBhiBerozgar' hashtag was ideated and executed by the social media team of the IYC, to "blow out the facade" of the BJP's promise of generating two crore jobs in the country annually, IYC spokesperson Amrish Pandey said.
"The trend initiated at 11 am on Saturday was at the top of Twitter trends in India and was one of the top trends worldwide," Walia said.
Yadav alleged the nation was witnessing its "worst phase of unemployment" in four and half decade under the BJP government due to wrong decisions such as demonetisation and GST among others.
"The agony of the youth was clearly palpable and youngsters joined in unison to attack the Modi government by taking to Twitter and posted an assorted query on the curse of unemployment," he said.
The BJP has come up with the 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign in a bid to counter Congress president Rahul Gandhi's oft-repeated 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the two sides are locked in a keen battle in the Lok Sabha polls.
Pandey said, "Twitter also saw the flurry of tweets on the trend by top-notch leaders of the Congress garnering over one lakh tweets. The trend #MainBhiBerozgar is going to mould the theme of the upcoming general election, bound to unmask the illusionary campaign of #MainBhiChowkidar."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP workers and people from different walks of life across the country on Sunday evening through his video conference event titled "Main Bhi Chowkidar Hun" at Talkatora stadium.
The Indian Youth Congress' national in charge of social media cell, Vaibhav Walia, said the 'Main Bhi Berozgar' hashtag was launched on Saturday morning and by evening it was used over one lakh times.
He claimed that the hashtag was trending in India as well as globally. "This will deflate the BJP's 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign," IYC president Keshav Chandra Yadav claimed.
The 'MainBhiBerozgar' hashtag was ideated and executed by the social media team of the IYC, to "blow out the facade" of the BJP's promise of generating two crore jobs in the country annually, IYC spokesperson Amrish Pandey said.
"The trend initiated at 11 am on Saturday was at the top of Twitter trends in India and was one of the top trends worldwide," Walia said.
Yadav alleged the nation was witnessing its "worst phase of unemployment" in four and half decade under the BJP government due to wrong decisions such as demonetisation and GST among others.
"The agony of the youth was clearly palpable and youngsters joined in unison to attack the Modi government by taking to Twitter and posted an assorted query on the curse of unemployment," he said.
The BJP has come up with the 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign in a bid to counter Congress president Rahul Gandhi's oft-repeated 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the two sides are locked in a keen battle in the Lok Sabha polls.
Pandey said, "Twitter also saw the flurry of tweets on the trend by top-notch leaders of the Congress garnering over one lakh tweets. The trend #MainBhiBerozgar is going to mould the theme of the upcoming general election, bound to unmask the illusionary campaign of #MainBhiChowkidar."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP workers and people from different walks of life across the country on Sunday evening through his video conference event titled "Main Bhi Chowkidar Hun" at Talkatora stadium.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why NASA Thinks Putting US Astronauts on the Moon by 2024 Won't Be Easy
- Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Ruby Red Satin Shirt on Streets of Miami
- IPL 2019 | You Destroyed my Day - Samson Tells Warner
- Mission Shakti May Have Created 6500 Pieces of Space Debris According to Simulation
- 'Slow Mo Guys' on YouTube Just Filmed Speed of Light and it's Straight out of a Sci-Fi Movie
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results