Youth Congress Members Protest at Chinese Embassy in Delhi, Detained by Police

The Delhi Police on Wednesday detained Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers, including its national President Srinivas BV for holding a peaceful candle light protest against the killing of 20 Indian soldiers by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Ladakh's Galwan valley.

The IYC workers arrived in front of the Chinese Embassy in the national capital to hold the candle light protest but they were detained by Delhi police even before they could do so.

Delhi Police took the IYC workers to the Mandir Marg police station in central Delhi where they staged protest against the Chinese government.

Speaking to media, Srinivas said, "China needs to be a taught a lesson and given a taste of their own medicine. The government must take all necessary steps. The nation stands behind its armed forces in whatever action it takes. We are together."

IYC in-charge Krishna Allavaru said, "The Indian Youth Congress demands that the government must take strict military and diplomatic action against the Chinese aggressors, so that the martyrdom of our soldiers does not go in vain."

He also demanded that the Chinese troops must return every inch of Indian territory they have occupied.

Earlier in the day, police also detained members of the Swadeshi Jagran Manch, who were protesting outside the Chinese Embassy.

At least 20 Indian soldiers, including an officer, were killed in an unprecedented violent clash with Chinese PLA troops at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.