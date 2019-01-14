English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
YS Sharmila, Jagan Reddy’s Sister, Blames TDP for Linking Her With Prabhas; Files Police Complaint
Sharmila lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad commissioner of police on Monday and denied any such relationship with the Tollywood actor.
YS Sharmila
Loading...
Hyderabad: YS Sharmila, key Andhra Pradesh opposition leader and YSR Congress Party’s chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister, alleged that state chief minister Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party is responsible for spreading rumours on social media which linked her with ‘Bahubali’ actor Prabhas.
Sharmila lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad commissioner of police on Monday and denied any such relationship with the Tollywood actor. Her husband Anil Kumar accompanied her to the commissioner’s office.
“I have no acquaintance with Prabhas and have never spoken to him. Being a mother, wife, and a person with strong family bonds, it hurts when such slanderous campaign is carried out. I strongly believe that the TDP is behind this rumour,” Sharmila said.
Calling it a propaganda to gain political mileage ahead of polls, the YS Congress leader sought for criminal action against those linking her with Prabhas on social media.
This is not the first time that rumours regarding the two have surfaced on social media. Back in 2014, Sharmila was linked with Prabhas too. The 2014 rumours, however, subsided after the polls.
“There is not an iota of truth, and this only shows how much they can stoop to tarnish the image of a political opponent,” Sharmila said on Monday.
Alleging that the TDP had also tried to tarnish her brother YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s image ahead of the elections, Sharmila said that the recent success of the mega walkathon ‘Praja Sankalpa Yatra’ shows the traction that the party has been getting in the state.
Condemning Sharmila's allegations, Andhra Pradesh Women Development Minister Paritala Sunitha said the TDP has nothing to do with the social media posts.
Meanwhile, the Cyber Crime Station’s special team, led by Additional DCP Raghuveer, will investigate the case.
Sharmila lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad commissioner of police on Monday and denied any such relationship with the Tollywood actor. Her husband Anil Kumar accompanied her to the commissioner’s office.
“I have no acquaintance with Prabhas and have never spoken to him. Being a mother, wife, and a person with strong family bonds, it hurts when such slanderous campaign is carried out. I strongly believe that the TDP is behind this rumour,” Sharmila said.
Calling it a propaganda to gain political mileage ahead of polls, the YS Congress leader sought for criminal action against those linking her with Prabhas on social media.
This is not the first time that rumours regarding the two have surfaced on social media. Back in 2014, Sharmila was linked with Prabhas too. The 2014 rumours, however, subsided after the polls.
“There is not an iota of truth, and this only shows how much they can stoop to tarnish the image of a political opponent,” Sharmila said on Monday.
Alleging that the TDP had also tried to tarnish her brother YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s image ahead of the elections, Sharmila said that the recent success of the mega walkathon ‘Praja Sankalpa Yatra’ shows the traction that the party has been getting in the state.
Condemning Sharmila's allegations, Andhra Pradesh Women Development Minister Paritala Sunitha said the TDP has nothing to do with the social media posts.
Meanwhile, the Cyber Crime Station’s special team, led by Additional DCP Raghuveer, will investigate the case.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jason Momoa's Film Aquaman Becomes the First DCEU Film to Cross $1 Billion at the Box Office
- Suzuki Jimny SUV Modified to Look Like Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon - See Pics
- Top 5 Android Phones Around Rs 20,000 to Buy in Jan 2019: Xiaomi Poco F1, Realme 2 Pro, Nokia 7.1 And More
- OPINION | The Ethical Solitude of Cricket in India
- Himachal Pradesh Temple to Install 2,500 kg Ghee Idol of Goddess for Makar Sankranti
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results