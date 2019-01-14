YS Sharmila, Jagan Reddy’s Sister, Blames TDP for Linking Her With Prabhas; Files Police Complaint

YS Sharmila, key Andhra Pradesh opposition leader and YSR Congress Party’s chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister, alleged that state chief minister Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party is responsible for spreading rumours on social media which linked her with ‘Bahubali’ actor Prabhas.Sharmila lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad commissioner of police on Monday and denied any such relationship with the Tollywood actor. Her husband Anil Kumar accompanied her to the commissioner’s office.“I have no acquaintance with Prabhas and have never spoken to him. Being a mother, wife, and a person with strong family bonds, it hurts when such slanderous campaign is carried out. I strongly believe that the TDP is behind this rumour,” Sharmila said.Calling it a propaganda to gain political mileage ahead of polls, the YS Congress leader sought for criminal action against those linking her with Prabhas on social media.This is not the first time that rumours regarding the two have surfaced on social media. Back in 2014, Sharmila was linked with Prabhas too. The 2014 rumours, however, subsided after the polls.“There is not an iota of truth, and this only shows how much they can stoop to tarnish the image of a political opponent,” Sharmila said on Monday.Alleging that the TDP had also tried to tarnish her brother YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s image ahead of the elections, Sharmila said that the recent success of the mega walkathon ‘Praja Sankalpa Yatra’ shows the traction that the party has been getting in the state.Condemning Sharmila's allegations, Andhra Pradesh Women Development Minister Paritala Sunitha said the TDP has nothing to do with the social media posts.Meanwhile, the Cyber Crime Station’s special team, led by Additional DCP Raghuveer, will investigate the case.