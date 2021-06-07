Jagan's Sister YS Sharmila Reddy to Float New Party YSRTP in Telangana on July 8

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister YS Sharmila Reddy is all set to launch her political outfit, YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) in the neighbouring state on July 8 after being granted approval for the same from the Election Commission.

Party convener V Rajagopal said YSRTP is being launched on the birth anniversary of Sharmila and Jagan’s late father and former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhar Reddy. All registration and related work have been completed, Rajagopal, a close associate of Sharmila said. He further said Sharmila’s mother, YS Vijayamma, has offered her support to the new party and has also sent a letter of no objection in this regard.

Sharmila had earlier announced her plans to float a new party during a meeting in Khammam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here