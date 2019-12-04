Take the pledge to vote

YS Vivekananda Reddy Murder: Chandrababu Naidu Demands CBI Inquiry after SIT Fails to Nab Culprits

Naidu said if this government wants to be transparent, the case should be immediately handover over to the CBI.

Syed Ahmed | News18

Updated:December 4, 2019, 8:31 PM IST
YS Vivekananda Reddy Murder: Chandrababu Naidu Demands CBI Inquiry after SIT Fails to Nab Culprits
TDP president and former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu. (News18)

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Paty chief and leader of opposition in the Andhra Peadesh assembly, Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday demanded Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the murder of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's uncle, YS Vivekananda Reddy. The case is presently under investigation by a Special Investigative Team (SIT).

Speaking at a press conference in Kurnool, Naidu said “What is happening in Vivekananda Reddy's murder case? Seven months have already passed. People know who the real culprits are in this case. Previously, YSRCP had demanded for CBI inquiry. But for the last seven months, the government has tried to save the culprits. Now we are demanding a CBI inquiry,” Naidu said.

Naidu said if this government wants to be transparent, the case should be immediately handover over to the CBI.

YS Vivekananda Reddy was allegedly murdered in March this year at his residence in Kadapa district. After the murder, the then Naidu government had constituted a SIT but the YSRCP kept demanding a CBI inquiry.

After coming to power, the Jagan Reddy-led government decided to continue with the SIT. But after seven months, the SIT has failed to find the culprits behind Reddy’s murder.

The SIT officials had recently inquired Jagan's other uncle, Bhaskar Reddy, his son, Avinash Reddy and some local TDP leaders.

Today, the SIT officials issued more notices to TDP and BJP leaders.

