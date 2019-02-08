English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
YSR Biopic Set To Release Today, Congress Says It Portrays Sonia Gandhi in 'Poor Light'
Yatra, which is directed by Mahi V Raghav and is set to release in the two Telugu-speaking states on Friday, traces the life journey of YSR, as he was popularly known, in undivided Andhra Pradesh.
File photo of YS Rajashekhar Reddy (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: A multilingual film made on the life of YS Rajashekhar Reddy, the late Andhra CM and father of YSRC leader Jaganmohan Reddy, has landed in controversy with the Congress alleging that it portrays Sonia Gandhi in poor light.
Yatra, which is directed by Mahi V Raghav and is set to release in the two Telugu-speaking states on Friday, traces the life journey of YSR, as he was popularly known, in undivided Andhra Pradesh.
The film portrays his struggles against his disparagers within the Congress and how he led the grand old party to a landslide victory in 2004 by decimating the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).
A report in Hindustan Times quoted Congress spokesperson for Andhra Pradesh unit Janga Gautam as saying that the biopic intentionally targeted the Congress party and its leader Sonia Gandhi “as part of a hidden agenda of Jagan’s YSRC to finish off their party in collusion with the BJP.”
Congress’ state unit president N Raghuveera Reddy also criticised the movie at a recent media conference and slammed the film as a “bio-trick” and not a biopic.
“Let the people behind the movie make the cast speak the truth that Rajasekhar Reddy was a true Congressman,” Raghuveera said, adding that YSR wished to see Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister.
Meanwhile, another Congress leader, V Gurnadham, said the party will take a decision on whether to protest against the film only after watching it.
YSRC’s social media wing in-charge G Devendar Reddy has, however, asserted that the filmmakers have made an attempt to jump past personal hostilities and politics in order to bring forth the facts before the people.
“Is it not true that YSR faced a lot of troubles from the Congress leadership and that he undertook a grueling padayatra in 2003’s midsummer against the wishes of the Congress high command? Is it also not true that Sonia Gandhi jailed Jagan for political reasons?” HT quoted him as saying.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Yatra, which is directed by Mahi V Raghav and is set to release in the two Telugu-speaking states on Friday, traces the life journey of YSR, as he was popularly known, in undivided Andhra Pradesh.
The film portrays his struggles against his disparagers within the Congress and how he led the grand old party to a landslide victory in 2004 by decimating the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).
A report in Hindustan Times quoted Congress spokesperson for Andhra Pradesh unit Janga Gautam as saying that the biopic intentionally targeted the Congress party and its leader Sonia Gandhi “as part of a hidden agenda of Jagan’s YSRC to finish off their party in collusion with the BJP.”
Congress’ state unit president N Raghuveera Reddy also criticised the movie at a recent media conference and slammed the film as a “bio-trick” and not a biopic.
“Let the people behind the movie make the cast speak the truth that Rajasekhar Reddy was a true Congressman,” Raghuveera said, adding that YSR wished to see Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister.
Meanwhile, another Congress leader, V Gurnadham, said the party will take a decision on whether to protest against the film only after watching it.
YSRC’s social media wing in-charge G Devendar Reddy has, however, asserted that the filmmakers have made an attempt to jump past personal hostilities and politics in order to bring forth the facts before the people.
“Is it not true that YSR faced a lot of troubles from the Congress leadership and that he undertook a grueling padayatra in 2003’s midsummer against the wishes of the Congress high command? Is it also not true that Sonia Gandhi jailed Jagan for political reasons?” HT quoted him as saying.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
-
Friday 08 February , 2019
Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
Friday 08 February , 2019 Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
Thursday 07 February , 2019 News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vivo to Launch V15 Pro in India With 32-Megapixel Pop-Up Selfie Camera: Here’s Everything We Know
- Alia Bhatt on Kangana Ranaut: If I’ve Upset Her, I will Apologise to Her on a Personal Level
- Facebook Political Ads Policy Attempts to Bring More Transparency Ahead of General Elections in India
- Many Parents Call Their Kids Monkey But It Doesn't Mean They Say It in Racist Undertone: Esha Gupta
- Great Response to Avengers Endgame Test Screenings, First Pics From Game of Thrones 8 Out
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results