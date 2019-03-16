YSR Congress Party Announces First List of Candidates for Lok Sabha Elections

The first list of YSR Congress Party candidates for the Lok Sabha elections was announced on Saturday. The party announced the names of candidates who will be contesting from nine seats of the total 25 in Andhra Pradesh.The party leadership is likely to announce the names of 175 MLA aspirants and 16 MP contenders on Sunday at Idupulapaya.In its first list, YSR Congress Party president Jaganmohan Reddy retained two of the sitting MPs — PV Midun Reddy from Rajampet and YS Avinash Reddy from Kadapa.The other candidates are Sanjeev Kumar from Kurnool constituency, Reddppa from Chittor, Madhavi from Araku, Anuradha from Amalapuram, Talari Rangaiah from Anathapur, Nandigam Suresh from Bapatla, Gorantla Madav from Hindupuram.Sitting Telugu Desam Party MPs Avanti Srinivas, Thota Narasimham and Ravindra Babu, who joined the YSRCP recently, are also expecting their candidature from their respective constituencies.“Our president YS Jaganmohan Reddy has finalised the candidatures for 175 assembly and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies. On Saturday, we announced the names of nine as today is an auspicious day. The remaining will be announced tomorrow in Idupulapaya,” said party leader and MP Vemireddi Prabhakar Reddy.Apart from the sitting MPs and MLAs, prominent names such as Amanchi Krishna Mohan, Dasari Jai Ramesh, Potluri Vara Prasad, former union minister Killi Kruparani, Narne Srinivas Rao, Balavardhan Rao, Adala Prabhakar, actress Jaya Sudha, actor Ali and former minister Vanga Geeta, Hithesh Chenchuram who joined in YSRCP recently also expecting their names to be part of the candidate list.Sources in the YSRCP said that candidates for both Assembly and Lok Sabha polls are being finalised based on the duration of the leaders’ association with the party and their overall popularity.