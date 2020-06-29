YSR Congress Leader in Andhra Pradesh Booked for 'Letting Loose His Dogs' at Hyderabad Cops

The Hyderabad police on Monday registered a case against leading film producer and leader of Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSR Congress Party Prasad V Potluri for allegedly letting loose his pet dogs on police officers who had gone to his residence for investigation of a complaint against him.

PVP, as Prasad is popularly known, his wife and another person were booked under Indian Penal Code's Section 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty).

The case was registered at Banjara Hills police station on a complaint by sub-inspector D Harish Reddy, who along with another officer and a home guard, had gone to PVP's house in posh Jubilee Hills. The police officers had gone as part of the investigations into a complaint lodged by a person with Banjara Hills police last week, alleging that PVP was stalling his house construction and threatening him.

When the team reached PVP's house they were stopped at the main gate by a person and when they told him about the purpose of the visit, he went inside and came back only to inform them that PVP and his wife have asked him not to allow anybody in. When they tried to enter the house, five dogs came charging towards them, making them flee the place.

PVP had joined the YSRCP on the eve of 2019 elections and contested unsuccessfully as the party candidate from Vijayawada Lok Sabha seat.