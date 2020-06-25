YSR Congress MP, Issued Show-cause Notice for Defying Party, Says He Won't Be Suspended

A day after Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) issued a show cause notice to its MP K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju for criticising the government and defying the party line over various issues, the MP from Narasapuram constituency said he will not be suspended and contest again in the next elections.

The party has given Raju seven days to give his explanation.

YSRCP National General Secretary V Vijaya Sai Reddy wrote to Raju that if he failed to respond or if the response was not found satisfactory, the party would initiate further action.

The notice referred to the statements made by Raju criticizing his own party and the government. Copies of the reports appeared in some Telugu dailies about his statements criticizing the government and the party, were also enclosed with the notice.

Raju on Thursday said all the issues raised by him were resolved by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“The issue is not with the CM. I am loyal to the party and the leadership. The issue is with a couple of middlemen. I don’t want to name them. I raised issues with them at the party internal meeting and the party was blamed because of them. It may be the reason behind the notices. I am ready to reply to it,” he said.

Responding to a question of his support to Ramesh Kumar as the state election commission, Raju said, “I said the orders of the high court will be on force till the Supreme Court issues further orders.”