1-min read

YSR Congress MP Meets LS Speaker, Files Plaint against False News Published in 2 Telugu Dailies

MP Venumbaka Vijaya Sai Reddy sought appropriate action against the reporters of the two stories that have put out false information, including the fact he was questioned at an all-party meeting.

Syed Ahmed | News18

Updated:November 21, 2019, 11:37 PM IST
YSR Congress MP Meets LS Speaker, Files Plaint against False News Published in 2 Telugu Dailies
File photo of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

New Delhi: A delegation of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Thursday met Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi and members of the Privileges Committee to bring to their notice the issues of two false stories that were published in Telugu dailies ‘Eenadu’ and ‘Andhrajyothi’.

YSRCP parliamentary party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Venumbaka Vijaya Sai Reddy submitted three separate complaints to the LS secretariat in this regard.

The MP sought appropriate action against the reporters of the two stories that have put out false information, including the fact he was questioned at an all-party meeting. He also requested cancellation of entry passes of the reporters to Parliament.

Stating that the stories were published without following any journalistic ethics, Sai Reddy said the reporters did not even seek any response from him before putting out such news.

“The false information does not affect only my dignity and status, but Parliament as well as it concerns an all-party meeting,” he said.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
