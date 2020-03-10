YSR Congress Names Four Candidates for Rajya Sabha Polls

Amaravati: The ruling YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh on Monday finalised the names of its four candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections from the state.

Deputy chief minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, realtor Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy and Parimal Dhirajlal Nathwani will be the YSR Congress candidates for the Rajya Sabha election, party senior leader Ummareddy Venkateswarlu said.

"The party has decided to give 50% Rajya Sabha seats to OBC candidates," Venkateswaralu said.

Pilli Subash Chandra Bose and Mopudevi Venkata Ramana are in Jagan Reddy's cabinet and members of the Legislative Council, which is set to be abolished soon.

Ramana was arrested along with Jagan in 2012 in the quid pro quo deals cases and later released on bail.

Nathwani is due to retire as RS member from Jharkhand on April 9 as an Independent.







Four of 11 seats in the Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh will fall vacant on April 9 as sitting members retire at the end of the six-year term. The members due to retire are Mohd Ali Khan, T Subbarami Reddy, K Keshava Rao and Thota Sita Ramalakshmi.

With 151 members of its own and the support of three "rebel" legislators of TDP and Jana Sena, the YSR Congress is comfortably placed to win all four, sources said.

With this, the YSRC's strength in Rajya Sabha will rise to six from two.